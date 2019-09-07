Drive Chart
Harris accounts for 5 TDs as Duke rolls to victory

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Quentin Harris waited four years for his chance to be Duke's leader. He's taking advantage of it with the help of some rookies.

Harris passed for a career-high 345 yards and four touchdowns, three to freshmen, to lead Duke past North Carolina A&T 45-13 on Saturday night.

Harris also rushed for 83 yards and a score as the Blue Devils (1-1) overcame a sluggish start to win their home opener for the eighth consecutive season.

''Whenever you get a chance to play well in a game setting, it's a good confidence boost,'' Harris said. ''I think it shows you what our offense is capable of when we're playing to the best of our abilities.''

Duke scored three touchdowns in the final 3:10 of the first half, turning a 10-7 deficit into a 28-10 lead.

Harris had scoring strikes of 22 yards and 39 yards to Mateo Durant and Eli Pancol, respectively, and capped the spurt with a 6-yard touchdown run on a quarterback draw.

Jalon Calhoun had eight catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Blue Devils.

Calhoun and Pancol are freshmen who have quickly established a rapport with Harris, a fifth-year senior who was a backup behind NFL first-round draft pick Daniel Jones until this season.

''It's becoming more and more his team,'' Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. ''They trust him, and he trusts them.''

Jeremiah Martin rushed for 82 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown, for N.C. A&T (1-1).

Noel Ruiz made field goals of 40 and 36 yards for the Aggies.

THE TAKEAWAY

N.C. A&T: It's no fluke that the Aggies, reigning champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, beat a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent each year from 2016-18. They were stout on defense and opportunistic on offense until Duke's flurry at the end of the first half, indicating that they can be a force again in the Football Championship Subdivision. ''That was the whole ballgame,'' N.C. A&T coach Sam Washington said about Duke's run. ''That put everything in their possession. It gave them life, it gave them hope, and they capitalized on it.''

Duke: The Blue Devils had four penalties for 49 yards, plus another holding penalty that was declined, in the game's first 18 minutes. It's the kind of start they can't afford in Atlantic Coast Conference play. But Duke settled down as Harris found his footing. Harris completed 10 of his final 11 passes of the first half, capitalizing on a variety of short throws.

TURNING POINT

After Duke took a 14-10 lead, N.C. A&T wide receiver Elijah Bell caught a pass for what was going to be a first down. But Duke's Leonard Johnson stripped the ball, and safety Dylan Singleton recovered it. Harris found Pancol behind the Aggies' defense on the next play, giving the Blue Devils two touchdowns in 14 seconds.

WAKEUP CALL

Martin raced untouched up the middle for the Aggies on his long scoring run with 11:20 left in the second quarter, sprinting past an attempt at a diving tackle by Duke's Victor Dimukeje at the line of scrimmage. But the Blue Devils tightened after that, holding N.C. A&T without a first down for the rest of the half. ''I guess that kind of triggered us,'' Singleton said.

BOUNCING BACK

Duke has experienced both ends of the spectrum through two weeks, losing 42-3 as a big underdog against No. 2 Alabama before winning handily as a heavy favorite against N.C. A&T. The Blue Devils took their early setback in stride.

''We know our football team,'' linebacker Koby Quansah said. ''The world may not believe in us sometimes, but we believe in ourselves. We've just got to go out there and do what we do.''

LONG RANGE

AJ Reed made a career-long 50-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to give Duke a 31-10 lead. It was Duke's first field goal of 50 or more yards since 2015.

UP NEXT

N.C. A&T: The Aggies visit Charleston Southern on Sept. 14.

Duke: The Blue Devils play at Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 14.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:19
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
45
Touchdown 8:23
21-M.Durant runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
73
yds
04:56
pos
13
44
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:36
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
38
Touchdown 0:45
18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
85
yds
04:42
pos
13
37
Field Goal 5:33
35-N.Ruiz 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
84
yds
03:06
pos
13
31
Field Goal 9:10
48-A.Reed 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
5
yds
00:49
pos
10
31
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:34
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 0:38
18-Q.Harris runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
45
yds
01:32
pos
10
27
Point After TD 2:56
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 2:56
18-Q.Harris complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
39
yds
00:14
pos
10
20
Point After TD 3:10
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 3:18
18-Q.Harris complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
81
yds
03:12
pos
10
13
Point After TD 11:20
35-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 11:30
30-J.Martin runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
73
yds
00:45
pos
9
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:59
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 6:10
18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
69
yds
01:09
pos
3
6
Field Goal 7:25
35-N.Ruiz 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
17
yds
02:47
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 31
Rushing 5 11
Passing 3 19
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 2-14 6-16
4th Down Conv 1-1 3-4
Total Net Yards 236 574
Total Plays 54 90
Avg Gain 4.4 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 138 210
Rush Attempts 29 46
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 4.6
Net Yards Passing 98 364
Comp. - Att. 8-25 31-44
Yards Per Pass 3.9 8.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-13 0-0
Penalties - Yards 3-25 9-97
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-41.9 3-37.3
Return Yards 47 112
Punts - Returns 1-3 4-39
Kickoffs - Returns 3-38 4-73
Int. - Returns 1-6 0-0
Kicking 3/3 7/7
Extra Points 1/1 6/6
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
NC A&T 1-1 373013
Duke 1-1 72110745
DUKE -27.5, O/U 52
Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium Durham, NC
 98 PASS YDS 364
138 RUSH YDS 210
236 TOTAL YDS 574
NC A&T
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Carter 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 111 0 0 78.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 111 0 0 78.7
K. Carter 8/22 111 0 0
J. Fowler 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Fowler 0/4 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ja. Martin 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 82 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 82 1
Ja. Martin 10 82 1 66
K. Carter 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 54 0
K. Carter 9 54 0 26
K. Baker 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
K. Baker 5 11 0 6
W. Simpson 46 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
W. Simpson 1 2 0 2
D. Graves 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
D. Graves 1 -3 0 -3
J. Fowler 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
J. Fowler 2 -6 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Bell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 52 0
E. Bell 2 52 0 38
K. Banks 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
K. Banks 3 33 0 27
Z. Leslie 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
Z. Leslie 2 24 0 18
Ja. Martin 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
Ja. Martin 1 2 0 2
Q. Lockhart 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Q. Lockhart 0 0 0 0
Jo. McDaniel 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Jo. McDaniel 0 0 0 0
C. Pride 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Pride 0 0 0 0
M. Edwards 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Edwards 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Wilder 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
A. Wilder 12-2 0.0 0
J. Stuckey 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 1 0.0
J. Stuckey 11-1 0.0 1
A. Fumbah 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
A. Fumbah 7-5 0.0 0
K. Howard 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
K. Howard 7-3 0.0 0
D. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Williams 4-2 0.0 0
Je. McDaniel 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Je. McDaniel 4-1 0.0 0
N. Reams 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
N. Reams 4-2 0.0 0
A. McNeil 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. McNeil 3-0 0.0 0
D. Harrell 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Harrell 2-0 0.0 0
J. Butler 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Butler 2-0 0.0 0
M. Simon 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Simon 2-0 0.0 0
S. Davis Jr. 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Davis Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
K. Kendrick 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Kendrick 1-1 0.0 0
M. Branch 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Branch 1-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 51 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cates 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Cates 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Ruiz 35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
N. Ruiz 2/2 40 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Rivers 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.9 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 41.9 3
M. Rivers 7 41.9 3 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Banks 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 12.7 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 12.7 19 0
K. Banks 3 12.7 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Banks 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
K. Banks 1 3.0 3 0
Duke
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 345 4 0 171.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 345 4 0 171.9
Q. Harris 30/42 345 4 0
C. Katrenick 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 19 0 1 29.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 19 0 1 29.8
C. Katrenick 1/2 19 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 83 1
Q. Harris 13 83 1 15
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 71 0
D. Jackson 16 71 0 21
J. Coleman 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
J. Coleman 5 34 0 23
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 15 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 15 1
M. Durant 9 15 1 5
B. Brown 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
B. Brown 3 7 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Calhoun 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 105 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 105 2
J. Calhoun 8 105 2 38
S. Bracey 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 50 0
S. Bracey 3 50 0 22
N. Gray 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 44 0
N. Gray 6 44 0 11
E. Pancol 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 39 1
E. Pancol 1 39 1 39
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 1
M. Durant 3 39 1 22
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
D. Harding Jr. 2 32 0 19
A. Young 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
A. Young 4 31 0 11
B. Brown 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
B. Brown 1 10 0 10
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
D. Jackson 2 9 0 5
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Philyaw-Johnson 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Singleton 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Singleton 7-1 0.0 0
K. Quansah 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Quansah 4-1 0.0 0
B. Hill 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Hill 3-1 0.0 0
L. Johnson 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
V. Dimukeje 2-2 0.0 0
N. Thompson 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Blackwell 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Blackwell 2-0 0.0 0
C. Rumph II 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Rumph II 1-2 0.0 0
E. Brown 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
M. Carter II 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Carter II 1-0 0.0 0
M. Waters 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Waters 1-0 0.0 0
R. Oben 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Oben 1-0 0.0 0
D. Tangelo 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Tangelo 1-0 0.0 0
T. McSwain 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. McSwain 1-0 1.0 0
R. Shelton II 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Shelton II 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
T. Hornbuckle 1-1 1.0 0
J. Alexander 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
L. Young IV 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Young IV 1-0 0.0 0
J. Waters 7 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Waters 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Reed 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
A. Reed 1/1 50 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Parker 45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 37.3 0
A. Parker 3 37.3 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Carter II 26 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.3 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 22.3 26 0
M. Carter II 3 22.3 26 0
J. Jackson 2 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
J. Jackson 1 6.0 6 0
D. Carter 90 DT
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
D. Carter 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Blackwell 31 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 26 0
J. Blackwell 2 13.0 26 0
S. Bracey 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
S. Bracey 1 3.0 3 0
R. Shelton II 43 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
R. Shelton II 1 10.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NCAT 10 2:25 5 30 Punt
10:12 DUKE 40 2:47 6 17 FG
5:59 NCAT 13 1:50 4 42 Punt
2:21 NCAT 36 0:56 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 NCAT 27 0:45 2 73 TD
8:24 NCAT 42 1:13 3 0 Punt
3:10 NCAT 25 0:00 1 14 Fumble
2:56 NCAT 25 0:41 3 3 Punt
0:34 NCAT 25 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 NCAT 40 0:43 3 1 Punt
8:39 NCAT 21 3:06 11 60 FG
0:36 NCAT 25 0:00 6 13 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:19 NCAT 25 0:39 3 58 Fumble
7:20 NCAT 18 3:55 7 16 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 DUKE 9 1:59 9 32 Downs
7:19 DUKE 31 1:09 5 69 TD
4:05 DUKE 20 0:58 3 8 Punt
0:43 DUKE 17 0:40 10 22 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 DUKE 25 2:27 9 30 Fumble
6:30 DUKE 19 3:12 9 81 TD
3:10 NCAT 39 0:14 2 39 TD
2:10 NCAT 45 1:32 6 45 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:34 DUKE 31 0:00 8 5 Punt
9:59 NCAT 31 0:49 4 0 FG
5:27 DUKE 15 4:42 12 85 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 DUKE 27 4:56 13 73 TD
7:28 NCAT 17 0:00 1 17 INT
3:20 DUKE 25 2:22 5 34 Game
