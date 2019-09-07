|
|
|NCAT
|DUKE
Harris accounts for 5 TDs as Duke rolls to victory
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Quentin Harris waited four years for his chance to be Duke's leader. He's taking advantage of it with the help of some rookies.
Harris passed for a career-high 345 yards and four touchdowns, three to freshmen, to lead Duke past North Carolina A&T 45-13 on Saturday night.
Harris also rushed for 83 yards and a score as the Blue Devils (1-1) overcame a sluggish start to win their home opener for the eighth consecutive season.
''Whenever you get a chance to play well in a game setting, it's a good confidence boost,'' Harris said. ''I think it shows you what our offense is capable of when we're playing to the best of our abilities.''
Duke scored three touchdowns in the final 3:10 of the first half, turning a 10-7 deficit into a 28-10 lead.
Harris had scoring strikes of 22 yards and 39 yards to Mateo Durant and Eli Pancol, respectively, and capped the spurt with a 6-yard touchdown run on a quarterback draw.
Jalon Calhoun had eight catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Blue Devils.
Calhoun and Pancol are freshmen who have quickly established a rapport with Harris, a fifth-year senior who was a backup behind NFL first-round draft pick Daniel Jones until this season.
''It's becoming more and more his team,'' Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. ''They trust him, and he trusts them.''
Jeremiah Martin rushed for 82 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown, for N.C. A&T (1-1).
Noel Ruiz made field goals of 40 and 36 yards for the Aggies.
THE TAKEAWAY
N.C. A&T: It's no fluke that the Aggies, reigning champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, beat a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent each year from 2016-18. They were stout on defense and opportunistic on offense until Duke's flurry at the end of the first half, indicating that they can be a force again in the Football Championship Subdivision. ''That was the whole ballgame,'' N.C. A&T coach Sam Washington said about Duke's run. ''That put everything in their possession. It gave them life, it gave them hope, and they capitalized on it.''
Duke: The Blue Devils had four penalties for 49 yards, plus another holding penalty that was declined, in the game's first 18 minutes. It's the kind of start they can't afford in Atlantic Coast Conference play. But Duke settled down as Harris found his footing. Harris completed 10 of his final 11 passes of the first half, capitalizing on a variety of short throws.
TURNING POINT
After Duke took a 14-10 lead, N.C. A&T wide receiver Elijah Bell caught a pass for what was going to be a first down. But Duke's Leonard Johnson stripped the ball, and safety Dylan Singleton recovered it. Harris found Pancol behind the Aggies' defense on the next play, giving the Blue Devils two touchdowns in 14 seconds.
WAKEUP CALL
Martin raced untouched up the middle for the Aggies on his long scoring run with 11:20 left in the second quarter, sprinting past an attempt at a diving tackle by Duke's Victor Dimukeje at the line of scrimmage. But the Blue Devils tightened after that, holding N.C. A&T without a first down for the rest of the half. ''I guess that kind of triggered us,'' Singleton said.
BOUNCING BACK
Duke has experienced both ends of the spectrum through two weeks, losing 42-3 as a big underdog against No. 2 Alabama before winning handily as a heavy favorite against N.C. A&T. The Blue Devils took their early setback in stride.
''We know our football team,'' linebacker Koby Quansah said. ''The world may not believe in us sometimes, but we believe in ourselves. We've just got to go out there and do what we do.''
LONG RANGE
AJ Reed made a career-long 50-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to give Duke a 31-10 lead. It was Duke's first field goal of 50 or more yards since 2015.
UP NEXT
N.C. A&T: The Aggies visit Charleston Southern on Sept. 14.
Duke: The Blue Devils play at Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 14.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|31
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|3
|19
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|236
|574
|Total Plays
|54
|90
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|138
|210
|Rush Attempts
|29
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|98
|364
|Comp. - Att.
|8-25
|31-44
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|8.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-13
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|9-97
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.9
|3-37.3
|Return Yards
|47
|112
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|4-39
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-38
|4-73
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/3
|7/7
|Extra Points
|1/1
|6/6
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|98
|PASS YDS
|364
|
|
|138
|RUSH YDS
|210
|
|
|236
|TOTAL YDS
|574
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Martin 30 RB
|Ja. Martin
|10
|82
|1
|66
|
K. Carter 10 QB
|K. Carter
|9
|54
|0
|26
|
K. Baker 25 RB
|K. Baker
|5
|11
|0
|6
|
W. Simpson 46 FB
|W. Simpson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Graves 26 RB
|D. Graves
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
J. Fowler 1 QB
|J. Fowler
|2
|-6
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Bell 13 WR
|E. Bell
|2
|52
|0
|38
|
K. Banks 2 WR
|K. Banks
|3
|33
|0
|27
|
Z. Leslie 19 WR
|Z. Leslie
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
Ja. Martin 30 RB
|Ja. Martin
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
Q. Lockhart 84 TE
|Q. Lockhart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Jo. McDaniel 86 WR
|Jo. McDaniel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Pride 3 WR
|C. Pride
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 88 WR
|M. Edwards
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Wilder 9 LB
|A. Wilder
|12-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stuckey 8 LB
|J. Stuckey
|11-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Fumbah 23 LB
|A. Fumbah
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Howard 54 LB
|K. Howard
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 21 DB
|D. Williams
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
Je. McDaniel 93 DE
|Je. McDaniel
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reams 20 DB
|N. Reams
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeil 24 DB
|A. McNeil
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harrell 50 DL
|D. Harrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 27 DB
|J. Butler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Simon 4 DB
|M. Simon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis Jr. 48 LB
|S. Davis Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kendrick 98 DE
|K. Kendrick
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Branch 52 DL
|M. Branch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 51 LS
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cates 94 DL
|J. Cates
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruiz 35 K
|N. Ruiz
|2/2
|40
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rivers 47 P
|M. Rivers
|7
|41.9
|3
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Banks 2 WR
|K. Banks
|3
|12.7
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Banks 2 WR
|K. Banks
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|30/42
|345
|4
|0
|
C. Katrenick 15 QB
|C. Katrenick
|1/2
|19
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|13
|83
|1
|15
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|16
|71
|0
|21
|
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|5
|34
|0
|23
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|9
|15
|1
|5
|
B. Brown 8 RB
|B. Brown
|3
|7
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|8
|105
|2
|38
|
S. Bracey 11 WR
|S. Bracey
|3
|50
|0
|22
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|6
|44
|0
|11
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|1
|39
|1
|39
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|3
|39
|1
|22
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|2
|32
|0
|19
|
A. Young 81 WR
|A. Young
|4
|31
|0
|11
|
B. Brown 8 RB
|B. Brown
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Singleton 16 S
|D. Singleton
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Quansah 49 LB
|K. Quansah
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 32 LB
|B. Hill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 CB
|L. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 29 S
|N. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 31 CB
|J. Blackwell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 56 DT
|E. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 10 S
|M. Waters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Oben 94 DE
|R. Oben
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McSwain 95 DT
|T. McSwain
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Shelton II 43 LB
|R. Shelton II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
|T. Hornbuckle
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 30 S
|J. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed 48 K
|A. Reed
|1/1
|50
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Parker 45 P
|A. Parker
|3
|37.3
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|3
|22.3
|26
|0
|
J. Jackson 2 S
|J. Jackson
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Blackwell 31 CB
|J. Blackwell
|2
|13.0
|26
|0
|
S. Bracey 11 WR
|S. Bracey
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
R. Shelton II 43 LB
|R. Shelton II
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
