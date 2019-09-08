Drive Chart
Clifford's 4 TDs lead No. 15 Penn State over Buffalo 45-13

  • AP
  • Sep 08, 2019

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Sean Clifford turned in an all-around performance in another lopsided win for Penn State.

Clifford threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns and ran 11 times for 51 to lead the No. 15 Nittany Lions back from a halftime deficit to beat Buffalo 45-13 on Saturday night.

''Sean's able to make plays with his mind, he's able to make plays with his arm and tonight he made plays with his feet as well,'' coach James Franklin said.

Clifford, the Lions' first-year starter, opened the scoring with a 28-yard pass to Jahan Dotson on Penn State's second drive. He tossed a pair of TDs to tight end Pat Freiermuth in the third quarter after cornerback John Reid's 37-yard interception return put Penn State up for good.

Noah Cain added a 2-yard TD run to give Penn State's a 35-13 lead heading into the fourth.

''We weren't executing in the first half,'' Clifford said. ''I take the blame for that. We pulled together and talked through some things and got it going in the second.''

The Nittany Lions (2-0) trailed 10-7 at half after the Bulls (1-1) had dominated time of possession to that point.

Quarterback Matt Myers hooked up with tight end Julien Bourassa for a 5-yard score late in the second quarter. Alex McNulty kicked a pair of field goals for the Bulls.

''They played really hard, competed really well for the first 30 minutes,'' Buffalo coach Lance Leipold said. ''Came out in the second half and, obviously, a big switch in momentum.''

Jaret Patterson led Buffalo (1-1) with 75 yards on 23 carries while Myers finished 16 for 31 for 236 yards.

BIG PICK-SIX

Franklin called Reid's interception the turning point in the game. Players along Penn State's sideline erupted when the fifth-year senior stepped in front of Antonio Nunn's route, snagged Myers' underthrown pass and sprinted untouched down the sideline.

It was the second straight game with an interception for Reid who's just over two years removed from a serious knee injury that cost him all of 2017.

''It was huge,'' Clifford said. ''For us, on offense, we feed off that energy. The crowd gets back into it.''

RETURN TO FORM

Freiermuth, arguably Penn State's most dangerous red zone target, finished with eight catches for 99 yards a week after he was knocked out of the game against Idaho with an apparent head injury.

Freiermuth, who led the team with eight touchdown catches last year, missed some practice time this week to heal up.

TOUGH INJURY

Buffalo punter Evan Finegan was carted off after suffering what appeared to be a serious right leg injury following a partially blocked punt in the third quarter. Reserve quarterback Kyle Vantrease handled punting duties the rest of the way.

THE TAKEAWAY

Buffalo: The daunting environment didn't seem to bother the young Bulls. They controlled the pace in the first half, running 46 plays for 27 yards to Penn State's 20 plays and 82 yards.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions' strength is their defensive line and Buffalo's offensive front did a good job neutralizing Yetur Gross-Matos and his teammates for most of the first half. In the meantime, Clifford and his receivers were able to create some chemistry.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Penn State cleaned up its mistakes at halftime, won going away and shouldn't be penalized for its slow start.

UP NEXT

Buffalo plays at Liberty Saturday.

Penn State hosts Pittsburgh Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:03
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
45
Touchdown 3:03
14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:57
pos
13
44
Field Goal 14:04
92-J.Pinegar 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
63
yds
00:46
pos
13
38
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:56
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
35
Touchdown 3:05
14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
55
yds
1:12
pos
13
34
Point After TD 6:12
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
28
Touchdown 6:16
21-N.Cain runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:43
pos
13
27
Field Goal 7:10
16-A.McNulty 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
67
yds
04:44
pos
13
21
Point After TD 11:54
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 11:59
14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
23
yds
00:11
pos
10
20
Point After TD 12:58
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 13:05
10-M.Myers incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn INTERCEPTED by 29-J.Reid at BUF 37. 29-J.Reid runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
37
yds
0:00
pos
10
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:11
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 0:14
10-M.Myers complete to 85-J.Bourassa. 85-J.Bourassa runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
96
yds
04:37
pos
9
7
Field Goal 10:15
16-A.McNulty 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
21
plays
84
yds
02:41
pos
3
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:50
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:57
14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
37
yds
00:33
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 14
Rushing 12 3
Passing 9 9
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 10-23 2-9
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 425 347
Total Plays 90 46
Avg Gain 4.7 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 184 78
Rush Attempts 58 24
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 3.3
Net Yards Passing 241 269
Comp. - Att. 16-32 16-22
Yards Per Pass 7.5 12.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-4 3-10
Penalties - Yards 8-78 3-25
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-31.3 5-41.2
Return Yards 11 87
Punts - Returns 1-11 1-22
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-29
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-36
Kicking 3/4 7/7
Extra Points 1/1 6/6
Field Goals 2/3 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Buffalo 1-1 0103013
15 Penn State 2-0 70281045
PSU -31.5, O/U 57
Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
 241 PASS YDS 269
184 RUSH YDS 78
425 TOTAL YDS 347
Buffalo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Myers 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.6% 245 1 1 122.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.6% 245 1 1 122.2
M. Myers 16/31 245 1 1
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
K. Vantrease 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 71 0
Ja. Patterson 23 71 0 14
K. Marks 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 64 0
K. Marks 17 64 0 29
D. McDuffie 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 43 0
D. McDuffie 6 43 0 20
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
R. Cook Jr. 5 6 0 4
M. Myers 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 0 0
M. Myers 7 0 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Nunn 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 113 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 113 0
A. Nunn 5 113 0 42
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
Z. Lefebvre 2 33 0 29
C. Todd 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
C. Todd 2 31 0 28
J. Banks 9 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
J. Banks 3 27 0 12
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
Ja. Patterson 1 19 0 19
A. Washington 3 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Washington 1 11 0 11
J. Bourassa 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
J. Bourassa 1 6 1 6
L. Smith Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Smith Jr. 1 5 0 5
D. Lee 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Lee 0 0 0 0
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Cook Jr. 0 0 0 0
M. Johnson 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Onwuka 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Onwuka 2-0 1.0 0
J. Banks 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Banks 2-0 1.0 0
A. Washington 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
E. Wilson 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Wilson 1-0 1.0 0
T. Riggins 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Riggins 0-1 0.5 0
Ja. Patterson 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
Ja. Patterson 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. McNulty 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/3 1/1
A. McNulty 2/3 33 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Finegan 40 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 34.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 34.3 2
E. Finegan 4 34.3 2 39
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 25.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 25.5 1
K. Vantrease 2 25.5 1 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
R. Cook Jr. 1 11.0 11 0
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 279 4 0 239.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 279 4 0 239.3
S. Clifford 16/22 279 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 51 0
S. Clifford 11 51 0 58
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
J. Brown 6 28 0 10
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
R. Slade 3 8 0 6
J. Oweh 28 DE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Oweh 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 109 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 109 2
J. Dotson 4 109 2 56
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 99 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 99 2
P. Freiermuth 8 99 2 28
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 62 0
K. Hamler 3 62 0 45
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Brown 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
E. Brooks 0-1 0.5 0
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Reid 0-0 0.0 1
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
Y. Gross-Matos 0-1 0.5 0
D. Ellies 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Ellies 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
J. Pinegar 1/1 27 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 41.2 2
B. Gillikin 5 41.2 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 13 0
J. Brown 2 9.5 13 0
J. Luketa 40 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
J. Luketa 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
K. Hamler 1 22.0 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUFF 25 1:45 6 30 Punt
11:58 BUFF 29 1:45 3 8 Fumble
8:50 BUFF 25 1:50 7 43 FG Miss
3:20 BUFF 16 2:41 21 69 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:05 BUFF 47 1:33 4 -1 Punt
4:51 BUFF 4 4:37 10 96 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:30 BUFF 27 0:51 3 71 INT
12:58 BUFF 25 0:42 3 2 Punt
11:54 BUFF 25 4:44 9 67 FG
6:12 BUFF 25 1:26 3 -3 Punt
2:56 BUFF 25 1:53 7 26 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 BUFF 25 5:15 10 31 Punt
7:08 PSU 33 1:28 4 8 Downs
3:03 BUFF 25 2:13 6 40 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 PSU 13 1:07 3 7 Punt
9:30 BUFF 37 0:33 2 37 TD
6:30 PSU 32 2:41 6 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:55 PSU 35 1:40 4 -8 Punt
6:32 PSU 15 1:33 5 34 Punt
0:11 PSU 26 0:00 1 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 PSU 33 0:00 4 30 Fumble
12:10 BUFF 23 0:11 1 23 TD
6:59 PSU 35 0:43 3 65 TD
4:39 PSU 45 1:12 5 55 TD
0:59 PSU 32 0:46 7 55 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:34 PSU 10 0:44 3 -8 Punt
5:00 PSU 25 1:57 5 75 TD
0:25 PSU 35 0:00 1 -5 Game
NCAA FB Scores