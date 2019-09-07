Drive Chart
USM
MISSST

No Text

Hill Leads Mississippi State Past Southern Miss 38-15

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Kylin Hill rushed for 123 yards and one touchdown to lead Mississippi State to a 38-15 win over Southern Mississippi Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.

Hill was injured late in the first half but returned in the second half and totaled 67 yards and his touchdown run in the second half. The Bulldogs (2-0) finished with 386 yards of total offense and collected 210 yards on the ground.

''I thought we didn't flinch in the face of adversity and we had moments to do that,'' said head coach Joe Moorhead. ''We had one guy go down on offense and then on defense. But as I've said, we have good leadership in our program and we have to be like our mascot and be a Bulldog. Our offense found a good balance and productivity. We left some things on the field but as we progress, we will clean those things up. It was just a good team win.''

Southern Miss (1-1) was held scoreless in the first 40 minutes of action. The Golden Eagles got their first touchdown on a Jack Abraham 28-yard touchdown pass to Jaylond Adams. Abraham also connected with Jordan Mitchell in the final quarter on a 65-yard scoring toss.

Mississippi State was efficient in the first half on offense and held a 21-0 lead at halftime. Quarterback Tommy Stevens opened the game a perfect 9 of 9 passing before being injured late in the second quarter. Stevens had touchdown passes to Osirus Mitchell and Stephen Guidry before exiting the game.

The Bulldogs added a Nick Gibson 13-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left in the first half. But the first half was costly for Mississippi State as Stevens did not return to action in the second half. The former Penn State transfer finished 9-of-10 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

''I think Tommy started off well and had a good streak going,'' said Moorhead. ''It was not so much what we were seeing but what we gameplanned for. But it is what I was preaching last year. We want to be a team that is balanced, and the last two games, hopefully we saw a snapshot of what we want to be. If a team takes away one aspect, we want to be able to throw it or run it.''

Abraham finished 16-of-26 passing for 234 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Mitchell led the Eagles with five catches for 94 yards and one touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State's defensive showing was much better on Saturday against Southern Miss compared to the opener. The offense was also balanced again, but the status of quarterback Tommy Stevens remains unclear. Stevens exited the game late in the second quarter due to an upper-body injury. Head coach Joe Moorhead said Stevens is day-to-day.

Southern Miss struggled to exhibit any kind of running game for the second straight outing. The Golden Eagles collected just 95 yards rushing in the opener against Alcorn State and managed just 110 yards rushing on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Southern Miss opens the road schedule with a trip to Troy.

Mississippi State continues a three-game homestand and hosts Big 12 foe Kansas State.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:20
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
15
38
Touchdown 2:29
22-L.Witherspoon runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
22
yds
00:56
pos
15
37
Two Point Conversion 6:31
15-J.Abraham complete to 82-T.Terry. 82-T.Terry to MSST End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
15
31
Touchdown 6:45
15-J.Abraham complete to 80-J.Mitchell. 80-J.Mitchell runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:26
pos
13
31
Field Goal 15:00
47-J.Christmann 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
68
yds
04:32
pos
7
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:42
98-A.Stein extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 4:50
15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:47
pos
6
28
Point After TD 6:37
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 6:44
8-K.Hill runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
58
yds
04:58
pos
0
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:42
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 0:48
21-N.Gibson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
52
yds
02:04
pos
0
20
Point After TD 14:55
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 15:00
7-T.Stevens complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
04:39
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:36
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:46
7-T.Stevens complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
61
yds
02:09
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 21
Rushing 7 10
Passing 10 11
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-9 3-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 331 366
Total Plays 53 62
Avg Gain 6.2 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 110 210
Rush Attempts 27 41
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 5.1
Net Yards Passing 221 156
Comp. - Att. 18-26 16-21
Yards Per Pass 8.5 7.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-13 3-20
Penalties - Yards 1-5 2-10
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-34.0 4-49.8
Return Yards 40 62
Punts - Returns 1-2 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 2-38 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-54
Kicking 1/2 6/7
Extra Points 1/1 5/5
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
So. Miss 1-1 007815
Miss. State 2-0 71471038
MISSST -16, O/U 51
Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Starkville, MS
 221 PASS YDS 156
110 RUSH YDS 210
331 TOTAL YDS 366
So. Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Abraham 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 234 2 2 154.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 234 2 2 154.8
J. Abraham 18/26 234 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Perkins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 51 0
K. Perkins 5 51 0 26
D. Harris 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 49 0
D. Harris 6 49 0 0
D. Maberry 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
D. Maberry 4 12 0 8
S. Anderson 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
S. Anderson 2 11 0 11
J. Adams 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
J. Adams 2 2 0 2
D. Baker 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Baker 1 2 0 2
J. Kempf 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
J. Kempf 1 -5 0 -5
J. Abraham 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -12 0
J. Abraham 6 -12 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 94 1
J. Mitchell 6 94 1 65
Ti. Jones 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 73 0
Ti. Jones 5 73 0 25
J. Adams 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 56 1
J. Adams 4 56 1 28
T. Terry 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Terry 1 7 0 7
K. Perkins 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Perkins 1 3 0 3
N. McLaurin 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
N. McLaurin 1 1 0 1
R. Ladner 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Ladner 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Hemby 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
K. Hemby 8-1 0.0 0
R. Boothe 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Boothe 5-0 0.0 0
S. Showers 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
S. Showers 5-5 0.0 0
R. Mitchell 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Mitchell 3-0 0.0 0
J. Turner 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Turner 3-2 0.0 0
D. Kennedy 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Kennedy 3-1 0.0 0
S. Latham 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
S. Latham 3-2 0.0 0
T. Whittington 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Whittington 3-1 0.0 0
D. Smith 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Smith 2-1 0.0 0
H. Maples 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Maples 2-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
T. Williams 2-1 2.0 0
D. Landry 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Landry 2-1 0.0 0
E. Gunn 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Gunn 1-1 0.0 0
De. Thomas 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
De. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
V. Freeman 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
V. Freeman 1-1 0.0 0
N. Dawson 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Dawson 1-0 0.0 0
E. Kitchen 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Kitchen 1-0 1.0 0
S. Bozeman 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Bozeman 1-0 0.0 0
T. Barnes 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Barnes 0-1 0.0 0
D. Chesser 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Chesser 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Stein 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
A. Stein 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Everett 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 41.7 0
Z. Everett 3 41.7 0 43
M. Bromell 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 22.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 22.5 0
M. Bromell 2 22.5 0 29
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Adams 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
J. Adams 1 12.0 12 0
D. Baker 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
D. Baker 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Adams 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
J. Adams 1 2.0 2 0
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Stevens 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 105 2 0 244.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 105 2 0 244.2
T. Stevens 9/10 105 2 0
G. Shrader 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 71 0 0 117.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 71 0 0 117.9
G. Shrader 7/11 71 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 123 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 123 1
K. Hill 14 123 1 22
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 40 1
L. Witherspoon 7 40 1 22
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 31 1
N. Gibson 5 31 1 13
G. Shrader 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 16 0
G. Shrader 9 16 0 10
T. Stevens 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 0 0
T. Stevens 6 0 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 1
O. Mitchell 2 46 1 28
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 1
S. Guidry 3 32 1 11
I. Zuber 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
I. Zuber 2 23 0 17
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
K. Hill 2 19 0 15
A. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
A. Williams 1 13 0 13
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Thomas 1 12 0 12
J. Payton 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Payton 1 10 0 10
D. Jones 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
D. Jones 2 9 0 6
C. Gardner 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Gardner 1 7 0 7
R. Rivers 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Rivers 1 5 0 5
G. Spivey 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Spivey 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Cole II 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
B. Cole II 6-1 1.0 0
C. Morgan 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
C. Morgan 5-1 0.0 1
J. Landrews 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Landrews 5-2 0.0 0
F. Adams 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
F. Adams 4-0 0.0 0
M. Spencer 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
M. Spencer 4-0 1.0 0
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Thompson 3-1 0.0 0
T. Williams 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
S. Kilby-Lane 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Kilby-Lane 1-1 0.0 0
L. Lewis 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
L. Lewis 1-4 0.0 0
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Dantzler 1-0 0.0 0
M. Smitherman 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Smitherman 1-2 0.0 0
C. Rivers 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Rivers 1-1 0.0 0
L. Autry 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Autry 1-1 0.0 0
K. Charles 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Charles 1-0 0.0 0
Ko. Jones 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ko. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
F. Lovett 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
F. Lovett 1-1 0.0 0
J. Crumedy 84 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Crumedy 1-0 0.0 0
D. Russell 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Russell 1-0 0.0 0
Ke. Jones 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ke. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
M. Emerson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Emerson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/2 5/5
J. Christmann 1/2 30 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Day 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 49.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 49.8 3
T. Day 4 49.8 3 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dear 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
M. Dear 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USM 27 2:28 6 18 Punt
9:36 USM 25 4:31 9 56 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 USM 25 3:26 8 17 Fumble
8:59 USM 8 1:45 5 13 Punt
5:08 USM 4 1:27 3 5 Punt
0:42 USM 25 0:14 3 26 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 USM 27 1:13 3 -2 Punt
6:37 USM 25 1:47 4 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 USM 12 1:46 5 3 Punt
7:11 USM 25 0:26 2 75 TD
4:23 USM 15 0:34 3 63 INT
2:20 USM 25 0:32 3 22 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 MISSST 39 2:09 5 61 TD
4:56 MISSST 20 4:39 9 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:49 MISSST 42 1:08 3 8 Punt
6:36 MISSST 50 1:21 3 -13 Punt
2:52 MISSST 48 2:04 6 52 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 MISSST 25 0:00 3 3 Punt
11:42 MISSST 42 4:58 9 58 TD
4:42 MISSST 25 4:32 10 63 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 MISSST 44 4:30 8 31 FG Miss
6:31 MISSST 25 1:22 3 9 Punt
3:25 USM 22 0:56 2 22 TD
1:42 MISSST 47 0:21 2 7 Game
NCAA FB Scores