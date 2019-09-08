Drive Chart
Winfield's INT seals Minnesota's 38-35 OT win vs Fresno

  • Sep 08, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Antoine Winfield Jr. intercepted a pass in the end zone in the second overtime to seal Minnesota's 38-35 come-from-behind victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.

The Golden Gophers (2-0) tied the game twice late with Tanner Morgan throwing a 20-yard TD pass to Chris Autman-Bell on fourth down in the final minute of regulation and Morgan then scoring on a 4-yard keeper in the first overtime.

Michael Lantz then made a 37-yard field goal for the Gophers on the opening possession of the second overtime before Winfield intercepted Jorge Reyna's pass to Cam Sutton.

Winfield also preserved a win for Minnesota against Fresno State (0-2) last year with a fourth-quarter interception.

The overtime followed a roller-coaster fourth quarter that started with Minnesota tying the game on Mohamed Ibrahim's 1-yard run early in the quarter. Fresno State went back ahead on Reyna's 2-yard run with 5:58 remaining following a muffed punt by Demetrius Douglas.

But the Gophers weren't done, surviving two fumbles on the drive to tie the game at 28-all with 46 seconds remaining on Morgan's pass to Autman-Bell.

The teams then traded touchdowns in the first overtime with Reyna throwing a 5-yard TD pass to Ronnie Rivers a play after a roughing the passer penalty extended the Fresno State drive.

Morgan then answered with a 4-yard keeper that tied the game at 35.

Morgan threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Ibrahim and Rodney Smith ran for scores for the Gophers.

Reyna completed 24 of 35 passes for 288 yards and three TD passes but threw a late end-zone interception that sealed a loss for the second straight week.

THE TAKEAWAY

Minnesota: It hasn't been easy but the Gophers have opened the season with back-to-back wins to extend the nation's longest nonconference winning streak to 17 games. Minnesota rallied in the fourth quarter to beat FCS-level South Dakota State 28-21 in the opener and came back to win on the road against a tougher Fresno State team in Week 2.

Fresno State: The Bulldogs have started the season 0-2 for the first time since 2014 by losing to Power 5 teams in Southern California and Minnesota. Fresno State hasn't been outclassed in either one. The Bulldogs nearly mounted an impressive comeback at USC last week before Reyna threw a late interception in the end zone with his team driving for the potential tying score. Fresno State then couldn't stop the fourth-and-13 play against Minnesota.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Host Georgia Southern next Saturday.

Fresno State: Host Sacramento State on Sept. 21.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
2nd Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal
38-M.Lantz 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
6
yds
pos
38
35
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
35
Touchdown
2-T.Morgan runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
13
yds
pos
34
35
Point After TD
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
35
Touchdown
11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
30
yds
pos
28
34
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:46
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
Touchdown 0:52
2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
69
yds
05:06
pos
27
28
Point After TD 5:58
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 6:02
11-J.Reyna runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
38
yds
03:21
pos
21
27
Point After TD 11:18
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 11:21
24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
17
plays
83
yds
03:57
pos
20
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 4:27
9-J.Hokit to MIN End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 4:35
11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
48
yds
1:37
pos
14
19
Field Goal 10:32
28-C.Silva 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
78
yds
00:00
pos
14
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:02
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 2:08
11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
02:30
pos
14
9
Point After TD 4:38
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 4:42
1-R.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
70
yds
05:31
pos
13
3
Field Goal 10:13
28-C.Silva 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
32
yds
3:58
pos
7
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:47
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:54
2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
06:06
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 21
Rushing 10 3
Passing 12 14
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 9-15 3-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 348 319
Total Plays 75 62
Avg Gain 4.6 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 146 57
Rush Attempts 52 27
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 2.1
Net Yards Passing 202 262
Comp. - Att. 16-23 24-35
Yards Per Pass 8.8 7.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-32 4-26
Penalties - Yards 7-65 6-45
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 5-3 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 2-46.0 3-44.0
Return Yards 77 29
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-75 2-29
Int. - Returns 2-2 0-0
Kicking 6/6 5/6
Extra Points 5/5 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234 OT OT2T
Minnesota 2-0 770147338
Fresno State 0-2 0101177035
FRESNO 3, O/U 46
Bulldog Stadium Fresno, CA
 202 PASS YDS 262
146 RUSH YDS 57
348 TOTAL YDS 319
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 234 2 0 183.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 234 2 0 183.7
T. Morgan 16/23 234 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 88 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 88 1
M. Ibrahim 17 88 1 14
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 61 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 61 1
R. Smith 22 61 1 7
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 2 1
T. Morgan 10 2 1 5
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Johnson 1 -1 0 -1
S. Green 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
S. Green 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bateman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 105 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 105 1
R. Bateman 7 105 1 18
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 71 0
T. Johnson 4 71 0 34
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 1
C. Autman-Bell 2 29 1 20
J. Paulson 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
J. Paulson 2 19 0 16
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Smith 1 10 0 10
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Ibrahim 0 0 0 0
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Douglas 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Martin 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
K. Martin 9-4 0.0 0
C. Williamson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
C. Williamson 7-0 1.0 0
T. Barber 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Barber 6-1 0.0 0
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 1.0
A. Winfield Jr. 5-0 1.0 1
J. Howden 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Howden 4-1 0.0 0
C. Durr 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Durr 3-2 0.0 0
S. Renner 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
S. Renner 2-2 1.0 0
T. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
E. Otomewo 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Otomewo 2-0 0.0 0
B. St-Juste 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. St-Juste 2-1 0.0 0
C. Coughlin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
C. Coughlin 1-1 1.0 0
B. Oliver 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
CJ. Smith 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
CJ. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. DeLattiboudere 1-0 0.0 0
K. Thomas 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Thomas 1-0 0.0 1
K. Schad 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Schad 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lantz 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
M. Lantz 1/1 37 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Herbers 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 0
J. Herbers 1 48.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 25.0 36 0
R. Smith 3 25.0 36 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Douglas 1 0.0 0 0
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Reyna 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 288 3 2 154.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 288 3 2 154.5
J. Reyna 24/35 288 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 76 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 76 0
R. Rivers 15 76 0 19
J. Hokit 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Hokit 1 0 0 0
J. Reyna 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -19 1
J. Reyna 11 -19 1 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 82 0
D. Grim 5 82 0 24
Z. Pope 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 68 0
Z. Pope 5 68 0 20
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 48 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 2
R. Rivers 5 48 2 25
C. Coleman 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
C. Coleman 3 33 0 19
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
Ja. Rice 1 14 1 14
J. Glaspie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Glaspie 1 14 0 14
J. Rodriguez 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Rodriguez 2 11 0 8
J. Hokit 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Hokit 1 10 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ju. Rice 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
Ju. Rice 9-0 0.0 0
W. Free 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
W. Free 8-1 0.0 0
A. Mosby 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Mosby 6-0 0.0 0
D. Ruffin 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Ruffin 5-0 0.0 0
K. Atkins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
K. Atkins 5-0 2.0 0
J. Hughes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Hughes 4-1 0.0 0
L. Bailey 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
L. Bailey 4-3 1.0 0
M. Walker 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
M. Walker 4-5 0.0 0
K. Iakopo 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Iakopo 4-1 0.0 0
A. Wright 31 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Wright 3-1 0.0 0
J. Bryant 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bryant 2-0 0.0 0
I. Johnson 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
I. Johnson 2-2 1.0 0
J. Haynes 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Haynes 1-0 0.0 0
A. Cruz 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Cruz 1-1 0.0 0
C. Gaston 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Gaston 1-0 0.0 0
E. Barragan 29 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Barragan 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ja. Rice 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Silva 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 3/3
C. Silva 2/3 48 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cusick 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 1
B. Cusick 3 44.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 15 0
D. Grim 2 14.5 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MINN 25 6:06 11 75 TD
5:44 MINN 33 0:14 3 41 Fumble
2:45 MINN 7 2:02 5 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:13 MINN 35 5:31 11 65 TD
2:02 MINN 27 0:47 4 5 Punt
1:04 FRESNO 46 0:28 3 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:52 MINN 25 3:00 7 37 Fumble
4:27 MINN 22 3:57 17 78 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:58 MINN 41 5:06 12 59 TD
0:26 MINN 23 0:00 1 -2
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
FRESNO 25 4 13 End of Quarter
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
FRESNO 25 3 6 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:47 FRESNO 21 2:57 8 46 FG Miss
4:58 FRESNO 26 2:05 5 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 FRESNO 37 3:58 7 32 FG
4:38 FRESNO 25 2:30 7 75 TD
1:15 FRESNO 24 0:05 2 71 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:25 FRESNO 19 0:00 12 68 FG
6:46 FRESNO 38 1:31 5 62 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 FRESNO 25 1:15 3 5 Punt
9:23 MINN 38 3:21 6 38 TD
0:46 FRESNO 25 0:16 3 2 Punt
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
MINN 25 7 25 TD
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
MINN 25 1 25 End of Quarter
NCAA FB Scores