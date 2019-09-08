|
|
|MINN
|FRESNO
Winfield's INT seals Minnesota's 38-35 OT win vs Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Antoine Winfield Jr. intercepted a pass in the end zone in the second overtime to seal Minnesota's 38-35 come-from-behind victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.
The Golden Gophers (2-0) tied the game twice late with Tanner Morgan throwing a 20-yard TD pass to Chris Autman-Bell on fourth down in the final minute of regulation and Morgan then scoring on a 4-yard keeper in the first overtime.
Michael Lantz then made a 37-yard field goal for the Gophers on the opening possession of the second overtime before Winfield intercepted Jorge Reyna's pass to Cam Sutton.
Winfield also preserved a win for Minnesota against Fresno State (0-2) last year with a fourth-quarter interception.
The overtime followed a roller-coaster fourth quarter that started with Minnesota tying the game on Mohamed Ibrahim's 1-yard run early in the quarter. Fresno State went back ahead on Reyna's 2-yard run with 5:58 remaining following a muffed punt by Demetrius Douglas.
But the Gophers weren't done, surviving two fumbles on the drive to tie the game at 28-all with 46 seconds remaining on Morgan's pass to Autman-Bell.
The teams then traded touchdowns in the first overtime with Reyna throwing a 5-yard TD pass to Ronnie Rivers a play after a roughing the passer penalty extended the Fresno State drive.
Morgan then answered with a 4-yard keeper that tied the game at 35.
Morgan threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Ibrahim and Rodney Smith ran for scores for the Gophers.
Reyna completed 24 of 35 passes for 288 yards and three TD passes but threw a late end-zone interception that sealed a loss for the second straight week.
THE TAKEAWAY
Minnesota: It hasn't been easy but the Gophers have opened the season with back-to-back wins to extend the nation's longest nonconference winning streak to 17 games. Minnesota rallied in the fourth quarter to beat FCS-level South Dakota State 28-21 in the opener and came back to win on the road against a tougher Fresno State team in Week 2.
Fresno State: The Bulldogs have started the season 0-2 for the first time since 2014 by losing to Power 5 teams in Southern California and Minnesota. Fresno State hasn't been outclassed in either one. The Bulldogs nearly mounted an impressive comeback at USC last week before Reyna threw a late interception in the end zone with his team driving for the potential tying score. Fresno State then couldn't stop the fourth-and-13 play against Minnesota.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: Host Georgia Southern next Saturday.
Fresno State: Host Sacramento State on Sept. 21.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|21
|Rushing
|10
|3
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|348
|319
|Total Plays
|75
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|146
|57
|Rush Attempts
|52
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|2.1
|Net Yards Passing
|202
|262
|Comp. - Att.
|16-23
|24-35
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|7.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|6-32
|4-26
|Penalties - Yards
|7-65
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-3
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.0
|3-44.0
|Return Yards
|77
|29
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-75
|2-29
|Int. - Returns
|2-2
|0-0
|Kicking
|6/6
|5/6
|Extra Points
|5/5
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|202
|PASS YDS
|262
|
|
|146
|RUSH YDS
|57
|
|
|348
|TOTAL YDS
|319
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|16/23
|234
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|17
|88
|1
|14
|
R. Smith 1 RB
|R. Smith
|22
|61
|1
|7
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|10
|2
|1
|5
|
T. Johnson 6 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bateman 13 WR
|R. Bateman
|7
|105
|1
|18
|
T. Johnson 6 WR
|T. Johnson
|4
|71
|0
|34
|
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
|C. Autman-Bell
|2
|29
|1
|20
|
J. Paulson 80 TE
|J. Paulson
|2
|19
|0
|16
|
R. Smith 1 RB
|R. Smith
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Martin 21 LB
|K. Martin
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williamson 6 DB
|C. Williamson
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Barber 41 LB
|T. Barber
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
|A. Winfield Jr.
|5-0
|1.0
|1
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Renner 90 DL
|S. Renner
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 9 DL
|E. Otomewo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 DB
|B. St-Juste
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 45 LB
|C. Coughlin
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
CJ. Smith 15 DB
|CJ. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
|W. DeLattiboudere
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 31 DB
|K. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Schad 19 DL
|K. Schad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lantz 38 K
|M. Lantz
|1/1
|37
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Herbers 47 P
|J. Herbers
|1
|48.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Smith 1 RB
|R. Smith
|3
|25.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Reyna 11 QB
|J. Reyna
|24/35
|288
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Grim 7 WR
|D. Grim
|5
|82
|0
|24
|
Z. Pope 27 WR
|Z. Pope
|5
|68
|0
|20
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|5
|48
|2
|25
|
C. Coleman 8 WR
|C. Coleman
|3
|33
|0
|19
|
Ja. Rice 16 TE
|Ja. Rice
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
J. Glaspie 3 WR
|J. Glaspie
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Rodriguez 80 TE
|J. Rodriguez
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
J. Hokit 9 RB
|J. Hokit
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ju. Rice 29 LB
|Ju. Rice
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Free 4 DB
|W. Free
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mosby 15 LB
|A. Mosby
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ruffin 22 DB
|D. Ruffin
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Atkins 90 DT
|K. Atkins
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Hughes 23 DB
|J. Hughes
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 LB
|M. Walker
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Iakopo 98 DT
|K. Iakopo
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wright 31 DE
|A. Wright
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bryant 14 DB
|J. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 18 DL
|I. Johnson
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 93 DT
|J. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cruz 51 DE
|A. Cruz
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gaston 2 DB
|C. Gaston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barragan 29 RB
|E. Barragan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Rice 16 TE
|Ja. Rice
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Silva 28 K
|C. Silva
|2/3
|48
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cusick 47 P
|B. Cusick
|3
|44.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Grim 7 WR
|D. Grim
|2
|14.5
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
