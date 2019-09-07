Drive Chart
Bachmeier helps No. 24 Boise State beat Marshall 14-7

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) With a pair of true freshmen guiding Boise State's sputtering offense, the Broncos leaned on their defense to deliver a win against Marshall.

The No. 24 Broncos held the Thundering Herd to zero yards of offense in the second half and got just enough offense to grind out a 14-7 victory Friday night.

It wasn't flashy or dominant, perhaps something fans and analysts expected after Boise State won in Tallahassee last week against Florida State.

But Boise State coach Bryan Harsin didn't care.

''Our defense played great, and our offense did just enough to take care of the football at the end of the game so we could run the clock out,'' Harsin said. ''It's hard to be 1-0 every week. Like everybody, you like to dominate on all phases of the game, but it doesn't always work out like that. It's nice to be able to learn with a win.''

Boise State (2-0) is learning that its freshman quarterback, Hank Bachmeier, is more than competent to continue the program's burgeoning lineage of star quarterbacks. And, it might just have a freshman star running back, too.

Bachmeier, who threw for over 400 yards in the season opener, was 22-of-34 passing for 282 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also scored on a 1-yard run just before the end of the first half, diving and extending the ball across the goal line as he absorbed a hit.

''Hank has shown his toughness and competitiveness in these two games,'' Harsin said. ''There's been no back down. He wants to go out there and succeed.''

In the second half, with starter Robert Mahone out with a stinger in his right shoulder, George Holani rushed for 103 yards on 22 carries. He was the first running back to eclipse the 100-yard mark against Marshall since Southern Miss's Ito Smith had 150 on Nov. 25, 2017.

But it was the Boise State defense that stole the spotlight, holding its opponent scoreless in the second half.

''That's a relentless defense, to go out there and do what they did in the second half,'' Harsin said. ''If we win games with our defense like that, I'm all about it.''

Marshall didn't convert a first down in the second half and ran only 16 plays that accounted for just 6:52 of possession.

''Our defense played well, but our offense needs to make more plays,'' Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. ''I'm proud of the way we played, but not proud that we didn't win the game.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Marshall: While the Thundering Herd had their streak of 15 games without a 100-yard rusher snapped, the secondary needs the most immediate attention. Marshall allowed five pass plays of 20 yards or more, igniting Boise State's first two scoring drives.

Boise State: After last week's opener, one area of emphasis for the offensive line was getting better protection for its quarterback. The Broncos still have work to do there as Bachmeier was under duress all night long and was strip-sacked once, resulting in a takeaway for Marshall.

BAD WOLF?

Early in the second quarter, with Boise State's offense struggling, Harsin went after one of the line judges about an earlier missed penalty and bumped him, drawing a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

''Maybe I let the bad wolf out a little bit in that moment,'' Harsin said after the game. ''It hurt our team. I told them that we haven't had a personal foul this season, and when they see what I have to do, they're not going to want to get one. We can't have it happen. I owned it and we'll handle it.''

Harsin wouldn't say what his punishment would be, but by the way he talked, it's likely to be tougher than the 20-minute run Nick Saban's wife made him spend on the treadmill for the unsportsmanlike penalty he drew against Duke in Alabama's opener.

UP NEXT

Marshall: Hosts Ohio on Sept. 14.

Boise State: Hosts Portland State on Sept. 14.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:27
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 13:35
19-H.Bachmeier complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
72
yds
00:00
pos
7
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:10
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:15
19-H.Bachmeier runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
88
yds
03:45
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:02
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 1:05
20-B.Knox runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
68
yds
01:57
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 22
Rushing 6 10
Passing 3 11
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 2-9 10-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-2
Total Net Yards 160 428
Total Plays 43 81
Avg Gain 3.7 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 116 155
Rush Attempts 25 47
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 3.3
Net Yards Passing 44 273
Comp. - Att. 10-18 22-34
Yards Per Pass 2.4 8.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-12 2-9
Penalties - Yards 6-45 3-36
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 3-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 7-39.4 3-36.3
Return Yards 34 66
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-29 2-66
Int. - Returns 1-5 1-0
Kicking 1/2 2/3
Extra Points 1/1 2/2
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Marshall 1-1 70007
24 Boise State 2-0 077014
BOISE -13.5, O/U 58
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 44 PASS YDS 273
116 RUSH YDS 155
160 TOTAL YDS 428
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 56 0 1 74.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 56 0 1 74.7
I. Green 10/17 56 0 1
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
X. Gaines 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 71 1
B. Knox 10 71 1 17
T. King 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
T. King 5 16 0 13
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
W. Johnson 2 16 0 18
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
X. Gaines 2 14 0 9
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 0 0
I. Green 5 0 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
X. Gaines 3 26 0 26
A. Henry 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
A. Henry 2 13 0 10
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
W. Johnson 1 7 0 7
T. King 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
T. King 2 4 0 4
D. Miller 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Miller 1 3 0 3
T. Keaton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Keaton 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Drayton 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
B. Drayton 12-1 0.0 0
T. Beckett 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
T. Beckett 11-2 0.0 0
O. Cobb 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
O. Cobb 6-2 0.0 1
S. Gilmore 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Gilmore 5-1 0.0 0
M. Couch 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
M. Couch 5-2 1.0 0
N. Johnson 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Johnson 4-1 0.0 0
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. McClain-Sapp 3-0 0.0 0
K. Merrell 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Merrell 3-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
S. Burton 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Burton 2-0 0.0 0
F. Silva 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
F. Silva 2-0 1.0 0
C. Hames 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Hames 2-1 0.0 0
D. Pitts 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Pitts 1-0 0.0 0
M. Lanier 85 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Lanier 1-0 0.0 0
D. Murphy 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Murphy 1-0 0.0 0
C. Jackson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Cumberlander 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Cumberlander 1-0 0.0 0
M. Abraham 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Abraham 1-0 0.0 0
E. Neal 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Neal 1-0 0.0 0
O. Obialo 7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Obialo 1-0 0.0 0
M. Bartram 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bartram 1-0 0.0 0
K. Taylor 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Rohrwasser 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Rohrwasser 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. LeFevre 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 39.4 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 39.4 4
R. LeFevre 7 39.4 4 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
W. Johnson 1 24.0 24 0
A. Levias 15 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
A. Levias 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 282 1 1 138.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 282 1 1 138.2
H. Bachmeier 22/34 282 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 103 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 103 0
G. Holani 22 103 0 17
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 1
H. Bachmeier 7 26 1 14
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
A. Van Buren 5 18 0 9
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 14 0
R. Mahone 7 14 0 4
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Shakir 1 3 0 3
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
G. Collingham 1 2 0 2
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Hightower 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 95 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 95 0
K. Shakir 5 95 0 45
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 0
J. Bates 5 63 0 27
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 1
J. Hightower 2 46 1 47
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 0
G. Collingham 2 46 0 24
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
O. Evans 4 27 0 11
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
A. Butler 2 8 0 6
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Mahone 1 3 0 3
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
G. Holani 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Noa 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
E. Noa 6-1 0.0 0
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
C. Weaver 4-2 1.0 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 4-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
K. Nawahine 3-0 0.0 1
J. Walker 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Walker 3-1 0.0 0
R. Whimpey 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
R. Whimpey 3-0 1.0 0
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Cord 1-0 0.0 0
S. Lui 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
S. Lui 1-1 0.5 0
K. Buffalo 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Buffalo 1-0 0.0 0
D. Moa 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Moa 1-2 0.0 0
B. Wickersham 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wickersham 1-0 0.0 0
D. Washington 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Washington 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sachse 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
E. Sachse 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 36.3 1
J. Velazquez 3 36.3 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 33.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 33.0 38 0
J. Hightower 2 33.0 38 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
A. Williams 2 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MRSHL 24 2:25 5 20 Punt
7:38 MRSHL 8 2:42 7 25 Fumble
3:02 MRSHL 32 1:57 5 68 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 MRSHL 29 2:35 5 24 Punt
6:55 MRSHL 39 2:13 8 16 Punt
0:10 MRSHL 30 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 MRSHL 25 1:14 3 -4 Punt
6:53 MRSHL 35 0:49 4 4 Punt
1:05 MRSHL 15 0:50 4 -6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 MRSHL 49 0:34 3 2 Punt
8:23 MRSHL 40 0:09 2 -15 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 BOISE 7 3:43 8 42 Punt
4:25 MRSHL 33 1:18 3 1 FG Miss
1:02 BOISE 38 0:48 7 33 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:31 BOISE 8 3:01 8 17 Punt
4:00 BOISE 12 3:45 9 88 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 BOISE 28 0:00 4 72 TD
11:30 BOISE 37 4:30 9 28 Downs
5:25 BOISE 32 3:45 9 -17 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 BOISE 41 1:55 5 7 Fumble
11:30 BOISE 10 2:25 5 20 Punt
7:45 BOISE 25 6:25 16 67
