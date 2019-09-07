Drive Chart
  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

BOSTON (AP) Anthony Brown threw for three touchdowns in the first half, AJ Dillon caught a touchdown pass and ran for two scores and Boston College coasted to a 45-13 nonconference victory over Richmond on Saturday.

Brown completed 8 of 14 passes for 163 yards and didn't throw an interception, backup running back David Bailey had 97 yards on 13 carries, and Dillon finished with 86 yards on 17 attempts.

Coming off a season-opening 35-28 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Virginia Tech last week, the Eagles scored on five of their first six possessions, turning a simple swing pass and slant into easy scores en route to a 35-10 halftime edge.

Boston College gained 518 total yards, including 346 rushing.

Joe Mancuso completed 11 of 17 for 124 yards with a TD but was picked off twice for the Spiders. He also ran for 70 yards.

The Eagles scored on the opening drive when true freshman Zay Flowers went 46 yards on a reverse. The 5-foot-11 receiver had 92 yards rushing on just three carries.

After punting on the second possession, Brown hit tight end Korab Idrizi for a 7-yard score and Dillon capped a 71-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run to make it 21-0.

After Richmond cut it to 21-7 when Keyston Fuller caught a 35-yard pass from Mancuso, Dillon took a simple swing pass and went down the right sideline for a 42-yard TD.

Brown's third TD of the half was a 55-yard slant that tight end Jake Burt took down the middle of the field.

THE TAKEAWAY

Richmond: The Spiders did move the ball, at times, through BC's defense, which should give them confidence when they enter Colonial Athletic Association play.

Boston College: The early portion of the schedule is by far the easiest for the Eagles, who have to pile up wins before they close the season with four of their final five on the road, including ACC games at Clemson, Syracuse and Pittsburgh to go with an independent matchup at Notre Dame.

UP NEXT

Richmond: Opens its CAA play at home against Elon on Saturday.

Boston College: Hosts Kansas on Friday night.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:33
42-J.Larson 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
29
yds
02:46
pos
13
45
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:31
41-A.Boumerhi 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
42
yds
02:22
pos
10
45
Point After TD 8:02
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
42
Touchdown 8:07
2-A.Dillon runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
70
yds
04:48
pos
10
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:36
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
35
Touchdown 3:48
13-A.Brown complete to 84-J.Burt. 84-J.Burt runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:36
pos
10
34
Field Goal 5:24
42-J.Larson 36 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on BC Offside declined.
10
plays
56
yds
5:17
pos
10
28
Point After TD 11:15
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 11:24
13-A.Brown complete to 2-A.Dillon. 2-A.Dillon runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:49
pos
7
27
Point After TD 13:13
42-J.Larson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 13:20
12-J.Mancuso complete to 5-K.Fuller. 5-K.Fuller runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
01:14
pos
6
21
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:31
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 1:35
2-A.Dillon runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
02:27
pos
0
20
Point After TD 5:25
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:30
13-A.Brown complete to 85-K.Idrizi. 85-K.Idrizi runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
84
yds
02:08
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:35
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:45
4-Z.Flowers runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
71
yds
0:58
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 24
Rushing 12 17
Passing 7 6
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-13 6-11
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 364 518
Total Plays 70 66
Avg Gain 5.2 7.8
Net Yards Rushing 215 346
Rush Attempts 44 50
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 6.9
Net Yards Passing 149 172
Comp. - Att. 19-26 9-16
Yards Per Pass 5.7 10.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-35 2-10
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-31.6 3-33.7
Return Yards 0 28
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-28
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kicking 3/3 7/7
Extra Points 1/1 6/6
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Richmond 1-1 0100313
Boston College 2-0 211410045
BC -33.5, O/U 56
Alumni Stadium Chestnut Hill, MA
 149 PASS YDS 172
215 RUSH YDS 346
364 TOTAL YDS 518
Richmond
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Mancuso 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 124 1 2 121.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 124 1 2 121.9
J. Mancuso 11/17 124 1 2
B. English 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
88.9% 25 0 0 112.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
88.9% 25 0 0 112.2
B. English 8/9 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mancuso 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 70 0
J. Mancuso 10 70 0 23
S. Smith 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 66 0
S. Smith 10 66 0 13
X. Goodall 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 36 0
X. Goodall 7 36 0 18
B. English 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
B. English 7 21 0 14
D. Campbell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
D. Campbell 3 18 0 16
A. Dykes 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
A. Dykes 5 8 0 4
C. Cloud 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Cloud 1 1 0 1
D. Perry 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
D. Perry 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Fessler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 65 0
C. Fessler 7 65 0 17
K. Fuller 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 1
K. Fuller 6 60 1 35
J. Jasper 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Jasper 1 13 0 13
C. Cloud 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Cloud 1 9 0 9
X. Goodall 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
X. Goodall 1 6 0 6
I. Brown 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
I. Brown 1 5 0 5
J. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Brown 0 0 0 0
D. Perry 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
D. Perry 1 -3 0 -3
A. Dykes 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
A. Dykes 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Jones 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
D. Jones 8-2 0.0 0
T. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
T. Williams 7-3 0.0 0
N. Nicholson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
N. Nicholson 5-0 0.0 0
M. Jackson 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Jackson 4-0 0.0 0
T. Dressler 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Dressler 4-1 0.0 0
K. Turner 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
K. Turner 3-4 0.0 0
B. Caughell 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Caughell 3-1 0.0 0
J. Marchese 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Marchese 2-1 0.0 0
B. Feamster 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Feamster 2-0 0.0 0
G. Ejoni 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Ejoni 2-0 0.0 0
C. Ritten 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Ritten 2-2 0.0 0
C. Brooks 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Brooks 2-0 0.0 0
A. Banks 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Banks 2-1 0.0 0
T. Wheeler 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Wheeler 2-2 0.0 0
A. Murray 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Murray 1-0 0.0 0
R. Eldridge 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Eldridge 1-1 0.0 0
D. Reynolds 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Reynolds 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Larson 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
J. Larson 2/2 45 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Breckenridge 39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 26.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 26.0 2
M. Breckenridge 3 26.0 2 33
J. Larson 42 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 40.0 0
J. Larson 2 40.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Dykes 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
A. Dykes 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Fessler 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
C. Fessler 1 4.0 4 0
Boston College
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 163 3 0 225.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 163 3 0 225.7
A. Brown 8/14 163 3 0
D. Grosel 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 9 0 0 87.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 9 0 0 87.8
D. Grosel 1/2 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 97 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 97 0
D. Bailey 13 97 0 36
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 92 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 92 1
Z. Flowers 3 92 1 46
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 86 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 86 2
A. Dillon 17 86 2 30
P. Garwo III 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 34 0
P. Garwo III 6 34 0 24
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
T. Levy 5 20 0 14
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
A. Brown 4 19 0 8
M. Valecce 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Valecce 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Burt 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 110 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 110 2
J. Burt 2 110 2 55
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 54 1
A. Dillon 2 54 1 42
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 1
K. Idrizi 2 19 1 12
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
K. White 1 15 0 15
C. Garrison 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
C. Garrison 1 14 0 14
E. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
E. Robinson 1 9 0 9
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Glines 1 6 0 6
C. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Lewis 0 0 0 0
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Levy 0 0 0 0
P. Garwo III 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Garwo III 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Palmer 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
M. Palmer 7-0 0.0 0
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Richardson 5-0 0.0 0
V. DePalma 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
V. DePalma 4-0 0.0 0
J. Sparacio 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Sparacio 4-1 0.0 0
H. Davis 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
H. Davis 4-1 0.0 0
J. Lamot 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Lamot 3-0 0.0 0
M. El Attrach 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. El Attrach 3-0 0.0 0
P. Theobald Jr. 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Theobald Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
Br. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Br. Sebastian 3-0 0.0 0
J. Muse 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Muse 3-0 0.0 0
S. Lubischer 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Lubischer 2-0 0.0 0
J. Berry 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Berry 2-0 0.0 0
T. Haynes 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
T. Haynes 2-0 0.0 1
M. Valdez 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Valdez 2-0 0.0 0
T. Karafa 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Karafa 2-0 0.0 0
T. Rayam 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Rayam 1-0 0.0 0
K. Bennermon 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Bennermon 1-1 0.0 0
J. Williams 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
A. Gethers 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Gethers 1-0 0.0 0
N. Borgersen 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
N. Borgersen 1-1 0.0 1
J. Luchetti 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Luchetti 1-0 0.0 0
R. Yeargin 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Yeargin 1-0 0.0 0
C. Grieco 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Grieco 1-0 0.0 0
I. Henderson 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
I. Henderson 1-3 0.0 0
E. Stewart 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Stewart 0-1 0.0 0
J. DeBerry 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. DeBerry 0-2 0.0 0
B. Morais 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Morais 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Boumerhi 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
A. Boumerhi 1/1 30 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Longman 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 33.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 33.5 1
D. Longman 2 33.5 1 35
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 0
G. Carlson 1 34.0 0 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
T. Levy 1 28.0 28 0
P. Stehr 38 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
P. Stehr 1 0.0 0 0
H. Davis 51 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
H. Davis 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 RICH 25 3:28 7 33 Punt
8:58 BC 45 0:42 3 4 Punt
5:25 RICH 26 1:05 4 20 INT
1:31 RICH 25 1:14 7 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 RICH 25 5:17 11 56 FG
3:36 RICH 25 0:00 2 58 INT
1:27 RICH 10 0:57 4 22 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:09 RICH 25 0:00 6 20 Punt
8:02 RICH 25 4:24 10 32 Downs
0:25 RICH 25 0:04 6 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:23 RICH 16 5:44 11 42 Punt
3:19 RICH 43 2:46 6 29 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BC 29 1:10 6 71 TD
10:03 BC 9 1:02 3 6 Punt
7:38 BC 16 2:08 8 84 TD
4:02 BC 29 2:27 8 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 BC 35 1:49 6 65 TD
5:24 BC 25 1:36 6 75 TD
3:00 RICH 17 1:05 4 7 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 BC 35 4:48 13 65 TD
2:53 BC 46 2:22 6 42 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 BC 21 1:19 4 28 Punt
4:35 BC 20 0:57 3 5 Punt
0:18 BC 12 0:06 1 -1 Game
