Brown, Dillon carry BC to easy 45-13 win over Richmond
BOSTON (AP) Anthony Brown threw for three touchdowns in the first half, AJ Dillon caught a touchdown pass and ran for two scores and Boston College coasted to a 45-13 nonconference victory over Richmond on Saturday.
Brown completed 8 of 14 passes for 163 yards and didn't throw an interception, backup running back David Bailey had 97 yards on 13 carries, and Dillon finished with 86 yards on 17 attempts.
Coming off a season-opening 35-28 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Virginia Tech last week, the Eagles scored on five of their first six possessions, turning a simple swing pass and slant into easy scores en route to a 35-10 halftime edge.
Boston College gained 518 total yards, including 346 rushing.
Joe Mancuso completed 11 of 17 for 124 yards with a TD but was picked off twice for the Spiders. He also ran for 70 yards.
The Eagles scored on the opening drive when true freshman Zay Flowers went 46 yards on a reverse. The 5-foot-11 receiver had 92 yards rushing on just three carries.
After punting on the second possession, Brown hit tight end Korab Idrizi for a 7-yard score and Dillon capped a 71-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run to make it 21-0.
After Richmond cut it to 21-7 when Keyston Fuller caught a 35-yard pass from Mancuso, Dillon took a simple swing pass and went down the right sideline for a 42-yard TD.
Brown's third TD of the half was a 55-yard slant that tight end Jake Burt took down the middle of the field.
THE TAKEAWAY
Richmond: The Spiders did move the ball, at times, through BC's defense, which should give them confidence when they enter Colonial Athletic Association play.
Boston College: The early portion of the schedule is by far the easiest for the Eagles, who have to pile up wins before they close the season with four of their final five on the road, including ACC games at Clemson, Syracuse and Pittsburgh to go with an independent matchup at Notre Dame.
UP NEXT
Richmond: Opens its CAA play at home against Elon on Saturday.
Boston College: Hosts Kansas on Friday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|24
|Rushing
|12
|17
|Passing
|7
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|364
|518
|Total Plays
|70
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|215
|346
|Rush Attempts
|44
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|6.9
|Net Yards Passing
|149
|172
|Comp. - Att.
|19-26
|9-16
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|10.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-35
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-31.6
|3-33.7
|Return Yards
|0
|28
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-28
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kicking
|3/3
|7/7
|Extra Points
|1/1
|6/6
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|149
|PASS YDS
|172
|
|
|215
|RUSH YDS
|346
|
|
|364
|TOTAL YDS
|518
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Mancuso 12 QB
|J. Mancuso
|11/17
|124
|1
|2
|
B. English 10 QB
|B. English
|8/9
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mancuso 12 QB
|J. Mancuso
|10
|70
|0
|23
|
S. Smith 31 RB
|S. Smith
|10
|66
|0
|13
|
X. Goodall 2 RB
|X. Goodall
|7
|36
|0
|18
|
B. English 10 QB
|B. English
|7
|21
|0
|14
|
D. Campbell 34 RB
|D. Campbell
|3
|18
|0
|16
|
A. Dykes 3 RB
|A. Dykes
|5
|8
|0
|4
|
C. Cloud 20 WR
|C. Cloud
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Perry 18 WR
|D. Perry
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Fessler 9 WR
|C. Fessler
|7
|65
|0
|17
|
K. Fuller 5 WR
|K. Fuller
|6
|60
|1
|35
|
J. Jasper 11 WR
|J. Jasper
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Cloud 20 WR
|C. Cloud
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
X. Goodall 2 RB
|X. Goodall
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
I. Brown 15 WR
|I. Brown
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Brown 8 WR
|J. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Perry 18 WR
|D. Perry
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
A. Dykes 3 RB
|A. Dykes
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jones 23 DB
|D. Jones
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 21 DB
|T. Williams
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Nicholson 7 DB
|N. Nicholson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 36 DL
|M. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dressler 41 LB
|T. Dressler
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turner 98 DL
|K. Turner
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Caughell 59 LB
|B. Caughell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marchese 44 LB
|J. Marchese
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Feamster 4 DB
|B. Feamster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ejoni 95 DL
|G. Ejoni
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ritten 92 DL
|C. Ritten
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 96 DL
|C. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Banks 8 DB
|A. Banks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheeler 30 LB
|T. Wheeler
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Murray 99 DL
|A. Murray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Eldridge 93 DL
|R. Eldridge
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reynolds 9 DL
|D. Reynolds
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Larson 42 K
|J. Larson
|2/2
|45
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Breckenridge 39 K
|M. Breckenridge
|3
|26.0
|2
|33
|
J. Larson 42 K
|J. Larson
|2
|40.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Dykes 3 RB
|A. Dykes
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Fessler 9 WR
|C. Fessler
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|13
|97
|0
|36
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|3
|92
|1
|46
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|17
|86
|2
|30
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|6
|34
|0
|24
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|5
|20
|0
|14
|
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|4
|19
|0
|8
|
M. Valecce 7 QB
|M. Valecce
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Burt 84 TE
|J. Burt
|2
|110
|2
|55
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|2
|54
|1
|42
|
K. Idrizi 85 TE
|K. Idrizi
|2
|19
|1
|12
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Garrison 81 TE
|C. Garrison
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
E. Robinson 1 WR
|E. Robinson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Palmer 18 DB
|M. Palmer
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. DePalma 42 LB
|V. DePalma
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sparacio 34 LB
|J. Sparacio
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Davis 51 LB
|H. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lamot 28 LB
|J. Lamot
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. El Attrach 25 DB
|M. El Attrach
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Theobald Jr. 36 LB
|P. Theobald Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Sebastian 10 DB
|Br. Sebastian
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muse 8 DB
|J. Muse
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lubischer 30 DB
|S. Lubischer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Berry 91 DT
|J. Berry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Haynes 7 DB
|T. Haynes
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Karafa 48 DL
|T. Karafa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rayam 99 DT
|T. Rayam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennermon 98 DT
|K. Bennermon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 35 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gethers 21 DB
|A. Gethers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Borgersen 5 DB
|N. Borgersen
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Luchetti 16 DE
|J. Luchetti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeargin 2 DL
|R. Yeargin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Grieco 33 DB
|C. Grieco
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Henderson 92 DL
|I. Henderson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stewart 54 LB
|E. Stewart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 27 DB
|J. DeBerry
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Morais 90 DL
|B. Morais
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|1/1
|30
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Longman 37 K
|D. Longman
|2
|33.5
|1
|35
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
CHARLO
APLST
34
49
4th 6:04 ESPN+
-
25NEB
COLO
31
24
4th 5:49 FOX
-
GRAM
LATECH
14
20
4th 3:23 NFLN
-
12TXAM
1CLEM
3
24
4th 5:07 ABC
-
WIL
COLOST
6
35
3rd 0:28 ATSN
-
TXSA
BAYLOR
14
49
4th 9:23 FSN
-
MURYST
3UGA
17
56
4th 9:17 ESPN2
-
NMEXST
2BAMA
10
62
4th 9:14 SECN
-
SDGST
UCLA
20
14
4th 14:24 PACN
-
GRDWB
ECU
0
17
1st 1:09 ESP3
-
ME
GAS
3
7
2nd 11:11 ESPN+
-
NCAT
DUKE
3
7
2nd 12:06 ACC Network Extra
-
LAMON
FSU
7
24
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
NCO
22WASHST
10
24
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
WAKE
RICE
41
21
Final CBSSN
-
WMMARY
UVA
17
52
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
24BOISE
7
14
Final ESPN2
-
SACST
ARIZST
7
19
Final PACN
-
OHIO
PITT
10
20
Final ACCN
-
RUT
20IOWA
0
30
Final FS1
-
ODU
VATECH
17
31
Final ESPNU
-
WVU
MIZZOU
7
38
Final ESPN2
-
CHARSO
SC
10
72
Final SECN
-
BGREEN
KSTATE
0
52
Final FSN
-
ARMY
7MICH
21
24
Final/2OT FOX
-
UAB
AKRON
31
20
Final CBSSN
-
KENSAW
KENTST
23
26
Final/OT ESP3
-
21CUSE
MD
20
63
Final ESPN
-
CINCY
5OHIOST
0
42
Final ABC
-
VANDY
PURDUE
24
42
Final BTN
-
SO
MEMP
24
55
Final
-
WCAR
NCST
0
41
Final
-
NILL
13UTAH
17
35
Final PACN
-
FORD
BALLST
29
57
Final
-
SFLA
GATECH
10
14
Final ACCN
-
TNTECH
MIAOH
17
48
Final ESPN+
-
EIL
IND
0
52
Final BTN
-
RICH
BC
13
45
Final ACC Network Extra
-
ILL
UCONN
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
17WISC
0
61
Final BTN
-
USM
MISSST
15
38
Final ESPNU
-
SIL
MA
45
20
Final NESN+
-
JACKST
SALA
0
047 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
TXSTSM
0
047.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
NTEXAS
SMU
0
073 O/U
-4
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
FUR
GAST
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
18UCF
FAU
0
068 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
WKY
FIU
0
057.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
MCN
OKLAST
0
064.5 O/U
-42
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
BYU
TENN
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
EKY
LVILLE
0
060 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm ACC Network Extra
-
TNST
MTSU
0
056.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
0
054 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
SD
4OKLA
0
076.5 O/U
-46.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
LIB
LALAF
0
065.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm ESPN+
-
ARK
MISS
0
050.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEVADA
16OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
TULANE
10AUBURN
0
051.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm ESPN2
-
STONYBRK
UTAHST
0
058 O/U
-30.5
Sat 7:30pm FBOOK
-
6LSU
9TEXAS
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BUFF
15PSU
0
057 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
TNMART
11FLA
0
059.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
WMICH
19MICHST
0
046.5 O/U
-15
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
EMICH
UK
0
052 O/U
-16
Sat 7:30pm SECN+
-
UTEP
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-34.5
Sat 8:00pm FSN
-
PRARIE
HOU
0
077.5 O/U
-35
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
UNC
0
046.5 O/U
+5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TULSA
SJST
0
053.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP3
-
ARKST
UNLV
0
064 O/U
-1
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
CAL
14WASH
0
043 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
23STNFRD
USC
0
043 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
MINN
FRESNO
0
046 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
NAZ
ARIZ
0
063.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 10:45pm PACN
-
OREGST
HAWAII
0
077 O/U
-6.5
Sun 12:00am FBOOK