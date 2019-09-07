Drive Chart
Williams, Labanowitz lead S. Illinois over UMass 45-20

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Javon Williams Jr. ran for two touchdowns and had another score receiving and Stone Labanowitz threw for four touchdowns as Southern Illinois scored 35 unanswered points to beat Massachusetts 45-20 on Saturday.

Williams broke for a 64-yard touchdown early in the third quarter and ran 3 yards for another on the team's next drive to give the Salukis (1-1) a 31-13 lead with 7:25 left in the quarter. Both scoring drives were initiated by interceptions.

Labanowitz threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, one to Nigel Kilby and the other to Romeir Elliot for a 45-13 lead with 7:35 to play.

Williams finished with 103 yards receiving and 68 yards rushing. Labanowitz threw for 265 yards.

UMass scored first but the Salukis came alive early in the second quarter, starting with Labanowitz's 85-yard strike to Williams on first down. Later, Griffin Cerra booted a 39-yard field goal to make it 10-6 with 3:19 left in the half. UMass took a brief 13-10 lead before Labanowitz struck again, this time to D.J. Davis from 32 yards for a 17-13 Salukis advantage at halftime.

Randall West threw for 125 yards and ran for a touchdown for the Minutemen (0-2).

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
Point After TD 2:44
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
20
Touchdown 2:49
12-A.Brito complete to 18-T.Edwards. 18-T.Edwards runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
81
yds
04:46
pos
45
19
Point After TD 7:35
91-G.Cerra extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
13
Touchdown 7:40
6-S.Labanowitz complete to 1-R.Elliott. 1-R.Elliott runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
58
yds
05:37
pos
44
13
Point After TD 14:16
91-G.Cerra extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
13
Touchdown 14:21
6-S.Labanowitz complete to 13-N.Kilby. 13-N.Kilby runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
50
yds
01:28
pos
37
13
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 7:25
91-G.Cerra extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
13
Touchdown 7:30
15-J.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
25
yds
03:04
pos
30
13
Point After TD 11:47
91-G.Cerra extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
13
Touchdown 12:01
15-J.Williams runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
64
yds
00:11
pos
23
13
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:08
91-G.Cerra extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
13
Touchdown 0:16
6-S.Labanowitz complete to 9-D.Davis. 9-D.Davis runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
01:10
pos
16
13
Point After TD 1:26
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
13
Touchdown 1:33
34-K.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
01:51
pos
10
12
Field Goal 3:31
91-G.Cerra 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
11
yds
02:41
pos
10
6
Point After TD 14:34
91-G.Cerra extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Touchdown 14:46
6-S.Labanowitz complete to 15-J.Williams. 15-J.Williams runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
85
yds
00:14
pos
6
6
1st Quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:38
37-C.Garcia extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
0
6
Touchdown 7:47
13-R.West scrambles runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
30
yds
02:23
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 15
Rushing 11 7
Passing 10 8
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 5-11 6-17
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-4
Total Net Yards 492 308
Total Plays 70 74
Avg Gain 7.0 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 237 123
Rush Attempts 44 47
Avg Rush Yards 5.4 2.6
Net Yards Passing 255 185
Comp. - Att. 19-26 15-27
Yards Per Pass 9.8 6.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-10 2-13
Penalties - Yards 3-23 10-69
Touchdowns 6 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 4 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 3-35.0 5-44.6
Return Yards 67 64
Punts - Returns 2-7 1-9
Kickoffs - Returns 2-24 8-55
Int. - Returns 2-36 0-0
Kicking 7/7 2/3
Extra Points 6/6 2/3
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
S. Illinois 1-1 017141445
Massachusetts 0-2 670720
MA -6, O/U 79.5
Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium Amherst, MA
 255 PASS YDS 185
237 RUSH YDS 123
492 TOTAL YDS 308
S. Illinois
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Labanowitz 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 265 4 0 209.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 265 4 0 209.5
S. Labanowitz 19/26 265 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Davis 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 85 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 85 0
D. Davis 21 85 0 17
J. Williams Jr. 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 68 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 68 2
J. Williams Jr. 6 68 2 64
R. Elliott 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 57 0
R. Elliott 7 57 0 17
J. Burton 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Burton 1 17 0 17
A. Cox 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
A. Cox 2 7 0 5
S. Labanowitz 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
S. Labanowitz 4 5 0 10
S. Bonansinga 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
S. Bonansinga 1 -1 0 0
T. Lee 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
T. Lee 2 -1 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Williams Jr. 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 103 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 103 1
J. Williams Jr. 3 103 1 85
D. Davis 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 57 1
D. Davis 5 57 1 32
N. Kilby 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 1
N. Kilby 4 44 1 18
R. Elliott 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 1
R. Elliott 4 23 1 17
A. Cox 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
A. Cox 1 18 0 18
J. Garrett 43 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Garrett 1 11 0 11
J. Burton 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Burton 1 9 0 9
S. Thompson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Thompson 0 0 0 0
L. Lenoir 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Lenoir 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Brown 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-1 0 0.0
Q. Brown 13-1 0.0 0
B. Strong 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
B. Strong 6-3 0.0 0
C. Crider 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
C. Crider 6-5 0.0 0
C. Sullivan 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 2.0
C. Sullivan 5-2 2.0 0
A. Knighton 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
A. Knighton 4-0 1.0 0
J. Chinn 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Chinn 4-0 0.0 1
M. Harper 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
M. Harper 3-0 0.0 1
J. Berner 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Berner 3-0 0.0 0
K. Stallworth 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Stallworth 3-0 0.0 0
T. Strong 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Strong 3-1 0.0 0
E. Watson 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Watson 2-1 0.0 0
J. Thompson 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
B. Notree 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Notree 1-1 0.0 0
L. Giegling 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Giegling 1-1 0.0 0
M. Haynes 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Haynes 1-0 0.0 0
R. Lindsey 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Lindsey 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Patterson 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ja. Patterson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Cerra 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
G. Cerra 1/1 39 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Colquhoun 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 35.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 35.0 1
J. Colquhoun 3 35.0 1 53
A. Anckle 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 18.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 18.0 0
A. Anckle 1 18.0 0 18
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Burton 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.0 17 0
J. Burton 2 12.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Davis 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 7 0
D. Davis 2 3.5 7 0
Massachusetts
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. West 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 125 0 1 102.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 125 0 1 102.9
R. West 9/17 125 0 1
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 73 1 1 134.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 73 1 1 134.3
A. Brito 6/10 73 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Ally 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 87 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 87 0
B. Ally 16 87 0 18
K. Brown 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 37 1
K. Brown 10 37 1 10
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 25 0
C. Roberson 12 25 0 8
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -4 0
A. Brito 4 -4 0 3
B. Dingle 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
B. Dingle 2 -5 0 -1
R. West 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -17 1
R. West 3 -17 1 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Z. Simon 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 60 0
Z. Simon 3 60 0 38
S. Emilus 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 50 0
S. Emilus 3 50 0 23
J. Britt 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
J. Britt 2 34 0 32
S. Palmer 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
S. Palmer 3 22 0 12
B. Dingle 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
B. Dingle 2 21 0 14
T. Edwards 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
T. Edwards 1 7 1 7
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Johnson Jr. 1 4 0 4
K. Horn 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Horn 0 0 0 0
D. Wiley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Wiley 0 0 0 0
M. Hill 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Hill 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. McCubrey 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
C. McCubrey 6-3 0.0 0
J. Byczko 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
J. Byczko 6-3 0.0 0
D. Osagiede 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
D. Osagiede 5-2 1.0 0
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
I. Rodgers 5-1 0.0 0
J. Miller 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
J. Miller 5-3 0.0 0
J. Norwood 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Norwood 4-0 0.0 0
M. Ruane 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
M. Ruane 3-3 0.0 0
T. Lebeau 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Lebeau 2-2 0.0 0
C. DiTommaso 73 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. DiTommaso 2-0 0.0 0
J. Weir 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Weir 2-0 0.0 0
B. Wooden 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Wooden 2-1 0.0 0
J. Lewis 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Ogbonna 1-1 0.0 0
M. Mangram 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Mangram 1-0 0.0 0
X. Steele 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Steele 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bowe Jr. 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Bowe Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
D. Ross 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ross 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wallace 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wallace 1-0 0.0 0
L. Darby 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Darby 1-0 0.0 0
S. Junior II 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Junior II 1-1 0.0 0
T. Moulton 60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Moulton 1-0 0.0 0
A. Domond 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Domond 1-0 0.0 0
C. Garcia 37 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Garcia 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Garcia 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
C. Garcia 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 44.6 2
G. Georgopoulos 5 44.6 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 10 0
I. Rodgers 2 9.0 10 0
S. Junior II 35 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 5 0
S. Junior II 2 4.0 5 0
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 14 0
C. Roberson 2 9.5 14 0
K. Horn 85 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
K. Horn 1 10.0 10 0
L. Darby 31 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
L. Darby 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
I. Rodgers 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 SIL 10 1:25 3 -3 Punt
7:38 SIL 8 5:07 13 65 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SIL 15 0:14 1 85 TD
13:58 SIL 25 1:16 3 5 Punt
11:15 SIL 17 2:56 6 32 Punt
6:12 MA 33 2:41 6 11 FG
1:26 SIL 25 1:10 7 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 SIL 10 0:00 2 10 Fumble
12:12 SIL 41 0:11 2 59 TD
10:34 MA 25 3:04 6 25 TD
4:47 MA 49 0:43 4 8 Downs
2:13 MA 50 1:28 5 50 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 SIL 42 5:37 9 58 TD
2:44 SIL 25 1:18 4 17 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MA 35 2:25 10 55 Downs
10:10 SIL 25 2:23 9 25 TD
1:52 MA 27 1:14 6 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:34 MA 28 0:32 3 4 Punt
12:34 MA 26 0:46 5 22 Punt
8:13 MA 17 1:11 3 -14 Punt
3:24 MA 35 1:51 7 65 TD
0:08 MA 49 0:00 1 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:25 SIL 20 1:44 7 3 INT
11:47 MA 15 0:31 3 60 INT
7:25 MA 25 1:39 7 24 Downs
3:24 MA 41 0:50 4 9 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 MA 20 0:50 3 -8 Punt
7:35 MA 19 4:46 13 81 TD
