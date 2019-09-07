|
|
|SIL
|MA
Williams, Labanowitz lead S. Illinois over UMass 45-20
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Javon Williams Jr. ran for two touchdowns and had another score receiving and Stone Labanowitz threw for four touchdowns as Southern Illinois scored 35 unanswered points to beat Massachusetts 45-20 on Saturday.
Williams broke for a 64-yard touchdown early in the third quarter and ran 3 yards for another on the team's next drive to give the Salukis (1-1) a 31-13 lead with 7:25 left in the quarter. Both scoring drives were initiated by interceptions.
Labanowitz threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, one to Nigel Kilby and the other to Romeir Elliot for a 45-13 lead with 7:35 to play.
Williams finished with 103 yards receiving and 68 yards rushing. Labanowitz threw for 265 yards.
UMass scored first but the Salukis came alive early in the second quarter, starting with Labanowitz's 85-yard strike to Williams on first down. Later, Griffin Cerra booted a 39-yard field goal to make it 10-6 with 3:19 left in the half. UMass took a brief 13-10 lead before Labanowitz struck again, this time to D.J. Davis from 32 yards for a 17-13 Salukis advantage at halftime.
Randall West threw for 125 yards and ran for a touchdown for the Minutemen (0-2).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|15
|Rushing
|11
|7
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|492
|308
|Total Plays
|70
|74
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|237
|123
|Rush Attempts
|44
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|255
|185
|Comp. - Att.
|19-26
|15-27
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|6.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-10
|2-13
|Penalties - Yards
|3-23
|10-69
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-35.0
|5-44.6
|Return Yards
|67
|64
|Punts - Returns
|2-7
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-24
|8-55
|Int. - Returns
|2-36
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/7
|2/3
|Extra Points
|6/6
|2/3
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|255
|PASS YDS
|185
|
|
|237
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|492
|TOTAL YDS
|308
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Labanowitz 6 QB
|S. Labanowitz
|19/26
|265
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Davis 9 RB
|D. Davis
|21
|85
|0
|17
|
J. Williams Jr. 15 RB
|J. Williams Jr.
|6
|68
|2
|64
|
R. Elliott 1 RB
|R. Elliott
|7
|57
|0
|17
|
J. Burton 5 WR
|J. Burton
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
A. Cox 11 WR
|A. Cox
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
S. Labanowitz 6 QB
|S. Labanowitz
|4
|5
|0
|10
|
S. Bonansinga 87 WR
|S. Bonansinga
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|
T. Lee 36 RB
|T. Lee
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams Jr. 15 RB
|J. Williams Jr.
|3
|103
|1
|85
|
D. Davis 9 RB
|D. Davis
|5
|57
|1
|32
|
N. Kilby 13 TE
|N. Kilby
|4
|44
|1
|18
|
R. Elliott 1 RB
|R. Elliott
|4
|23
|1
|17
|
A. Cox 11 WR
|A. Cox
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Garrett 43 FB
|J. Garrett
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Burton 5 WR
|J. Burton
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Thompson 86 WR
|S. Thompson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Lenoir 17 WR
|L. Lenoir
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Brown 24 S
|Q. Brown
|13-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Strong 31 LB
|B. Strong
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Crider 29 LB
|C. Crider
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 58 DE
|C. Sullivan
|5-2
|2.0
|0
|
A. Knighton 11 DE
|A. Knighton
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Chinn 2 S
|J. Chinn
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Harper 25 CB
|M. Harper
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Berner 92 DE
|J. Berner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stallworth 51 DT
|K. Stallworth
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Strong 7 CB
|T. Strong
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Watson 98 DT
|E. Watson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 22 CB
|J. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Notree 54 LB
|B. Notree
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Giegling 34 LB
|L. Giegling
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 90 DT
|M. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lindsey 44 DE
|R. Lindsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Patterson 6 S
|Ja. Patterson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Cerra 91 K
|G. Cerra
|1/1
|39
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Colquhoun 97 P
|J. Colquhoun
|3
|35.0
|1
|53
|
A. Anckle 35 P
|A. Anckle
|1
|18.0
|0
|18
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Burton 5 WR
|J. Burton
|2
|12.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 9 RB
|D. Davis
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ally 22 RB
|B. Ally
|16
|87
|0
|18
|
K. Brown 34 RB
|K. Brown
|10
|37
|1
|10
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|12
|25
|0
|8
|
A. Brito 12 QB
|A. Brito
|4
|-4
|0
|3
|
B. Dingle 4 WR
|B. Dingle
|2
|-5
|0
|-1
|
R. West 13 QB
|R. West
|3
|-17
|1
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Simon 11 WR
|Z. Simon
|3
|60
|0
|38
|
S. Emilus 19 WR
|S. Emilus
|3
|50
|0
|23
|
J. Britt 1 WR
|J. Britt
|2
|34
|0
|32
|
S. Palmer 6 WR
|S. Palmer
|3
|22
|0
|12
|
B. Dingle 4 WR
|B. Dingle
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
T. Edwards 18 TE
|T. Edwards
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Horn 85 TE
|K. Horn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Wiley 8 WR
|D. Wiley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Hill 82 WR
|M. Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. McCubrey 46 LB
|C. McCubrey
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Byczko 97 DL
|J. Byczko
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Osagiede 99 DL
|D. Osagiede
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 2 LB
|J. Miller
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Norwood 7 S
|J. Norwood
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ruane 33 LB
|M. Ruane
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lebeau 32 LB
|T. Lebeau
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. DiTommaso 73 DL
|C. DiTommaso
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weir 54 DL
|J. Weir
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wooden 42 DL
|B. Wooden
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 28 CB
|J. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
|C. Ogbonna
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mangram 29 S
|M. Mangram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Steele 26 LB
|X. Steele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bowe Jr. 13 LB
|J. Bowe Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 47 LB
|D. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 12 CB
|J. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Darby 31 S
|L. Darby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Junior II 35 DL
|S. Junior II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moulton 60 DL
|T. Moulton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Domond 36 S
|A. Domond
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Garcia 37 K
|C. Garcia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Garcia 37 K
|C. Garcia
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|5
|44.6
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|2
|9.0
|10
|0
|
S. Junior II 35 DL
|S. Junior II
|2
|4.0
|5
|0
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|2
|9.5
|14
|0
|
K. Horn 85 TE
|K. Horn
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
L. Darby 31 S
|L. Darby
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
