Drive Chart
LIB
LALAF

No Text

Lewis' 3 TDs powers UL-Lafayette past Liberty, 35-14

  • AP
  • Sep 08, 2019

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) Levi Lewis threw two touchdown passes to Ja'Marcus Bradley and ran for a third score as Louisiana-Lafayette scored four unanswered touchdowns to beat Liberty, 35-14, in the Ragin' Cajuns home opener Saturday night.

The game was the first meeting between the programs and the second straight year the Cajuns have faced an FCS independent after hosting New Mexico State last year.

Stephen Calvert threw a 12-yard strike to DJ Stubbs four minutes into the game to put Liberty up, 7-0, but Lewis ran 19 yards to tie the game in the final minute of the first quarter.

Frankie Hickson ran 66 yards for a touchdown to put Liberty back in front to start the second quarter, but Trey Ragas answered with a 75-yard dash to even the score.

Lewis hit Bradley from 2-yards out with :21 left in the first half to give Louisiana-Lafayette a 21-14 lead at the break, then fired a 58-yard scoring pass early in the third quarter.

Lewis finished 15 of 23 for 179 yards and two TDs for the Cajuns. Ragas had nine carries for 129 yards.

Calvert was 21 of 37 for 212 yards and a touchdown and Hickson carried 18 times for 133 yards for Liberty (0-2).

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:50
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
35
Touchdown 5:00
15-E.Mitchell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
68
yds
05:50
pos
14
34
Point After TD 12:37
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 12:52
1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
14
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:21
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 0:33
1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
84
yds
01:36
pos
14
20
Point After TD 8:52
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 9:10
9-T.Ragas runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:08
pos
14
13
Point After TD 9:18
10-A.Probert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 9:32
23-F.Hickson runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
89
yds
01:09
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:36
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 1:00
1-L.Lewis runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
57
yds
1:10
pos
7
6
Point After TD 10:54
10-A.Probert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:59
12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
2:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 26
Rushing 8 15
Passing 12 9
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 2-11 6-12
4th Down Conv 1-4 1-2
Total Net Yards 336 582
Total Plays 67 71
Avg Gain 5.0 8.2
Net Yards Rushing 142 407
Rush Attempts 28 46
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 8.8
Net Yards Passing 194 175
Comp. - Att. 22-39 16-25
Yards Per Pass 5.0 7.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-25 2-11
Penalties - Yards 9-42 4-49
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-35.8 1-39.0
Return Yards 16 -24
Punts - Returns 0-0 3--29
Kickoffs - Returns 2-16 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-5
Kicking 2/5 5/8
Extra Points 2/2 5/5
Field Goals 0/3 0/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Liberty 0-2 770014
Louisiana 1-1 71414035
LALAF -14, O/U 65.5
Cajun Field Lafayette, LA
 194 PASS YDS 175
142 RUSH YDS 407
336 TOTAL YDS 582
Liberty
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Calvert 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 212 1 1 108.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 212 1 1 108.4
S. Calvert 21/37 212 1 1
J. Bennett 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 7 0 0 79.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 7 0 0 79.4
J. Bennett 1/2 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Hickson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 133 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 133 1
F. Hickson 18 133 1 66
J. Mack 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
J. Mack 3 18 0 7
M. Bollinger 30 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
M. Bollinger 3 18 0 12
S. Calvert 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -26 0
S. Calvert 3 -26 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Gandy-Golden 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 70 0
A. Gandy-Golden 6 70 0 26
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 1
D. Stubbs 5 52 1 22
K. Shaa 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 47 0
K. Shaa 3 47 0 25
D. King 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 29 0
D. King 5 29 0 13
F. Hickson 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
F. Hickson 1 8 0 8
K. Coleman 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Coleman 1 7 0 7
J. Huntley 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Huntley 1 6 0 6
S. Louis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Louis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Espinoza Jr. 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
C. Espinoza Jr. 6-1 0.5 0
J. Lemonier 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
J. Lemonier 5-1 1.5 0
A. Lewis 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Lewis 4-0 0.0 0
E. James 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. James 4-0 0.0 0
B. Monday 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Monday 4-0 0.0 0
R. Davis 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
H. Van Dellen 14 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
H. Van Dellen 3-1 0.0 0
J. Faulks 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Faulks 3-0 0.0 0
T. Dupree 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Dupree 3-0 0.0 0
S. Ajayi 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Ajayi 2-1 0.0 0
A. Jenkins 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Jenkins 2-0 0.0 0
S. Queen 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Queen 2-0 0.0 0
E. Mitchell 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Mitchell 2-0 0.0 0
K. Clark 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Clark 2-0 0.0 0
B. Wilson 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
B. Wilson 1-0 0.0 1
R. Green 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Green 1-0 0.0 0
C. Megginson 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Megginson 1-1 0.0 0
E. Dabney 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Dabney 1-0 0.0 0
V. Elefante 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Elefante 1-0 0.0 0
I. Steele 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Steele 1-0 0.0 0
J. Scruggs 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Scruggs 1-1 0.0 0
W. Cozad 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Cozad 0-1 0.0 0
M. Chorowicz 86 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Chorowicz 0-1 0.0 0
R. Rusins 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 -0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 -0.5
R. Rusins 0-1 -0.5 0
F. Boyd 33 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Boyd 0-1 0.0 0
B. Alexander 43 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Alexander 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Probert 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
A. Probert 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Alves 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 35.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 35.8 2
A. Alves 5 35.8 2 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Louis 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 17 0
S. Louis 2 8.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Lewis 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 179 2 1 150.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 179 2 1 150.6
L. Lewis 15/23 179 2 1
J. Magalei 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 7 0 0 79.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 7 0 0 79.4
J. Magalei 1/2 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Ragas 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 129 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 129 1
T. Ragas 9 129 1 75
R. Calais 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 111 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 111 0
R. Calais 8 111 0 68
E. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 74 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 74 1
E. Mitchell 15 74 1 12
C. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 50 0
C. Smith 5 50 0 36
L. Lewis 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 25 1
L. Lewis 6 25 1 19
T. Wisham 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
T. Wisham 3 18 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Bradley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 110 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 110 2
J. Bradley 6 110 2 58
N. Johnson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
N. Johnson 1 19 0 19
J. Bell 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
J. Bell 3 16 0 11
P. Leblanc 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
P. Leblanc 2 10 0 8
C. Allen 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Allen 1 9 0 9
T. Ragas 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Ragas 1 8 0 8
J. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Williams 1 7 0 7
D. Pauley 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Pauley 1 7 0 7
J. Jackson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Jackson 0 0 0 0
H. Bergeron 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Bergeron 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Garror 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Garror 4-0 0.0 0
L. McCaskill 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
L. McCaskill 4-1 0.0 0
J. Boudreaux 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Boudreaux 4-0 0.0 0
C. Manac 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
C. Manac 4-0 2.0 0
M. Jacquet III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
M. Jacquet III 4-1 0.0 1
P. Butler 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Butler 3-0 0.0 0
B. Higgins 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Higgins 3-0 0.0 0
F. Gardner 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
F. Gardner 2-1 0.0 0
D. Wallace 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Wallace 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Hill 4 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Hill 2-0 0.0 0
K. Moncrief 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Moncrief 2-0 0.0 0
B. Trahan 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Trahan 2-1 0.0 0
K. Pedescleaux 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Pedescleaux 2-0 0.0 0
P. Migl 24 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Migl 1-0 0.0 0
T. Miller 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
K. Greenhouse 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Greenhouse 1-0 0.0 0
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Quibodeaux 1-1 0.0 0
J. Cordova 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cordova 1-0 0.0 0
A. Washington 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dillon 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Dillon 1-1 1.0 0
K. Wilkerson 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Wilkerson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Jones 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
T. Kruchten 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Kruchten 1-0 0.0 0
T. Guidry 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Guidry 0-1 0.0 0
D. Hutchinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hutchinson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Artigue 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/3 5/5
S. Artigue 0/3 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Byrns 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
R. Byrns 1 39.0 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Garror 19 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 -9.7 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 -9.7 5 0
E. Garror 3 -9.7 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LIB 25 2:10 8 75 TD
7:50 LIB 25 0:50 3 43 INT
4:20 LIB 27 1:00 3 2 Punt
0:36 LIB 25 0:00 7 37 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:41 LIB 11 1:09 3 89 TD
8:52 LIB 8 1:00 3 4 Punt
5:28 LIB 21 3:19 7 22 Punt
0:21 LIB 13 0:00 2 -7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 LIB 25 1:20 5 0 Punt
4:50 LIB 25 1:12 4 8 Downs
2:53 LIB 20 2:48 13 -8 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:12 LIB 23 1:49 8 90 Downs
1:42 LIB 2 1:22 6 24 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:54 LALAF 25 2:44 8 50 FG Miss
6:30 LIB 32 1:50 4 5 FG Miss
3:10 LALAF 43 1:40 6 57 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 LALAF 8 1:47 6 79 Fumble
9:18 LALAF 25 0:08 2 75 TD
7:43 LALAF 36 0:00 1 54
7:26 LALAF 36 1:14 4 43 FG Miss
2:09 LALAF 16 1:36 8 84 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:17 LALAF 25 0:00 6 75 TD
10:50 LALAF 32 5:50 12 68 TD
3:04 LIB 33 0:00 1 33 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:45 LALAF 12 3:27 7 26 Punt
6:23 LIB 37 3:50 11 36 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores