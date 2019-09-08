|
|
|LIB
|LALAF
Lewis' 3 TDs powers UL-Lafayette past Liberty, 35-14
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) Levi Lewis threw two touchdown passes to Ja'Marcus Bradley and ran for a third score as Louisiana-Lafayette scored four unanswered touchdowns to beat Liberty, 35-14, in the Ragin' Cajuns home opener Saturday night.
The game was the first meeting between the programs and the second straight year the Cajuns have faced an FCS independent after hosting New Mexico State last year.
Stephen Calvert threw a 12-yard strike to DJ Stubbs four minutes into the game to put Liberty up, 7-0, but Lewis ran 19 yards to tie the game in the final minute of the first quarter.
Frankie Hickson ran 66 yards for a touchdown to put Liberty back in front to start the second quarter, but Trey Ragas answered with a 75-yard dash to even the score.
Lewis hit Bradley from 2-yards out with :21 left in the first half to give Louisiana-Lafayette a 21-14 lead at the break, then fired a 58-yard scoring pass early in the third quarter.
Lewis finished 15 of 23 for 179 yards and two TDs for the Cajuns. Ragas had nine carries for 129 yards.
Calvert was 21 of 37 for 212 yards and a touchdown and Hickson carried 18 times for 133 yards for Liberty (0-2).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|26
|Rushing
|8
|15
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|336
|582
|Total Plays
|67
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|407
|Rush Attempts
|28
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|8.8
|Net Yards Passing
|194
|175
|Comp. - Att.
|22-39
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|7.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-25
|2-11
|Penalties - Yards
|9-42
|4-49
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-35.8
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|16
|-24
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3--29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-16
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-5
|Kicking
|2/5
|5/8
|Extra Points
|2/2
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/3
|0/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|194
|PASS YDS
|175
|
|
|142
|RUSH YDS
|407
|
|
|336
|TOTAL YDS
|582
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Calvert 12 QB
|S. Calvert
|21/37
|212
|1
|1
|
J. Bennett 6 QB
|J. Bennett
|1/2
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Hickson 23 RB
|F. Hickson
|18
|133
|1
|66
|
J. Mack 34 RB
|J. Mack
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
M. Bollinger 30 TE
|M. Bollinger
|3
|18
|0
|12
|
S. Calvert 12 QB
|S. Calvert
|3
|-26
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Gandy-Golden 11 WR
|A. Gandy-Golden
|6
|70
|0
|26
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|5
|52
|1
|22
|
K. Shaa 2 WR
|K. Shaa
|3
|47
|0
|25
|
D. King 7 WR
|D. King
|5
|29
|0
|13
|
F. Hickson 23 RB
|F. Hickson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Coleman 17 WR
|K. Coleman
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Huntley 3 TE
|J. Huntley
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Louis 1 WR
|S. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Espinoza Jr. 6 S
|C. Espinoza Jr.
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Lemonier 11 DL
|J. Lemonier
|5-1
|1.5
|0
|
A. Lewis 44 DL
|A. Lewis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. James 55 DT
|E. James
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Monday 98 DE
|B. Monday
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 3 S
|R. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Van Dellen 14 QB
|H. Van Dellen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Faulks 8 CB
|J. Faulks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ajayi 14 LB
|S. Ajayi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jenkins 9 LB
|A. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Queen 19 WR
|S. Queen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mitchell 97 DL
|E. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 23 CB
|K. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 20 CB
|B. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Green 47 LB
|R. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 19 S
|C. Megginson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Dabney 2 CB
|E. Dabney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Elefante 94 DL
|V. Elefante
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Steele 13 S
|I. Steele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 CB
|J. Scruggs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Cozad 33 LB
|W. Cozad
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chorowicz 86 WR
|M. Chorowicz
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rusins 99 DL
|R. Rusins
|0-1
|-0.5
|0
|
F. Boyd 33 RB
|F. Boyd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Alexander 43 S
|B. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Probert 10 K
|A. Probert
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 13 P
|A. Alves
|5
|35.8
|2
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Louis 1 WR
|S. Louis
|2
|8.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|15/23
|179
|2
|1
|
J. Magalei 8 QB
|J. Magalei
|1/2
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|9
|129
|1
|75
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|8
|111
|0
|68
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|15
|74
|1
|12
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|5
|50
|0
|36
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|6
|25
|1
|19
|
T. Wisham 23 RB
|T. Wisham
|3
|18
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bradley 2 WR
|J. Bradley
|6
|110
|2
|58
|
N. Johnson 87 TE
|N. Johnson
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Bell 19 WR
|J. Bell
|3
|16
|0
|11
|
P. Leblanc 29 WR
|P. Leblanc
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
C. Allen 6 WR
|C. Allen
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Pauley 30 WR
|D. Pauley
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Jackson 17 WR
|J. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Bergeron 89 TE
|H. Bergeron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Garror 19 DB
|E. Garror
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boudreaux 59 LB
|J. Boudreaux
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Manac 17 LB
|C. Manac
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Jacquet III 11 DB
|M. Jacquet III
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
P. Butler 16 DB
|P. Butler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Higgins 15 DE
|B. Higgins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wallace 25 DB
|D. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill 4 DT
|Z. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 DB
|B. Trahan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 36 DB
|K. Pedescleaux
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Miller 38 DB
|T. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Greenhouse 9 DB
|K. Greenhouse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cordova 34 LB
|J. Cordova
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 18 DB
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dillon 3 LB
|J. Dillon
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Wilkerson 8 DL
|K. Wilkerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 50 LB
|A. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kruchten 48 LB
|T. Kruchten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hutchinson 94 DL
|D. Hutchinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Artigue 36 K
|S. Artigue
|0/3
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 19 DB
|E. Garror
|3
|-9.7
|5
|0
