No. 10 Auburn's offense sluggish in 24-6 win over Tulane
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Bo Nix threw for 207 yards and a touchdown, No. 10 Auburn ran for 172 yards after amassing just 20 in the first half and the Tigers' defense dominated in a 24-6 victory over Tulane on Saturday night.
With a broken game clock already making for a slow and low-energy start to the game, the teams combined for 86 yards of offense across the first nine drives, with Tulane kicking a field goal on its opening series and Auburn (2-0) losing a fumble on its second.
After Tulane's first scoring drive, Auburn's defense locked down the Green Wave (1-1), allowing minus-3 yards over the next four possessions.
Making his first home start after leading the Tigers to a last-second victory over Oregon last week in Texas, Nix found Will Hastings for a 31-yard touchdown pass two minutes into the second quarter to give Auburn the lead. The Tigers scored on back-to-back drives, with Nix's 40-yard completion to Seth Williams setting them up for a 4-yard touchdown run by Eli Stove.
Nix was 19 for 37, tying the fifth-most passing attempts in a game by a freshman quarterback in program history.
After Auburn's running backs combined for 42 rushing yards on 13 carries late into the third quarter, starter JaTarvious Whitlow carried the ball eight times for 54 yards - including a 14-yard touchdown run - on Auburn's third scoring drive of the night.
Whitlow had 121 yards from scrimmage, but fumbled three times and lost two of them.
Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan - an LSU transfer - completed 10 of 33 passes for 103 yards and an interception by Auburn safety Jeremiah Dinson. McMillan also led the team in rushing with 54 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn: The rushing stat line improved mightily in the second half, but that's two straight games with slow starts on the ground behind an offensive line that has struggled to get push early.
Tulane: While the Green Wave offensive was ultimately stifled when it mattered, it rushed for over 100 yards for the 42nd straight game - an ongoing school record.
AUBURN INJURED RECEIVERS
Williams and Hastings, both starters for Auburn, sustained injuries in the win. On Williams' 40-yard reception, Tulane cornerback Willie Langham landed hard on Williams' left shoulder.
In the third quarter, Hastings was hit in the helmet going up for a reception by Tulane's Macon Clark, who was then ejected for targeting. Hastings walked off under his own power.
Neither player returned to the game. With sophomore Anthony Schwartz still recovering from offseason hand surgery, Stove is Auburn's only healthy starter out wide.
UP NEXT
Tulane: At Missouri State next week.
Auburn: Host Kent State next Saturday.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|20
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|4
|9
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-15
|10-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|223
|379
|Total Plays
|64
|82
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|120
|172
|Rush Attempts
|30
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|103
|207
|Comp. - Att.
|10-34
|19-37
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|5.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|11-80
|5-51
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-40.1
|6-43.8
|Return Yards
|48
|66
|Punts - Returns
|2-48
|3-50
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|2/2
|4/4
|Extra Points
|0/0
|3/3
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|103
|PASS YDS
|207
|
|
|120
|RUSH YDS
|172
|
|
|223
|TOTAL YDS
|379
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|10/33
|103
|0
|1
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|7
|54
|0
|12
|
D. Bradwell 10 RB
|D. Bradwell
|12
|30
|0
|8
|
C. Dauphine 6 RB
|C. Dauphine
|5
|23
|0
|24
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|6
|13
|0
|18
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mooney 3 WR
|D. Mooney
|3
|48
|0
|22
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|3
|29
|0
|19
|
J. Toles 82 WR
|J. Toles
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
|J. Robertson Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. McCleskey 1 WR
|J. McCleskey
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Vallien 17 WR
|J. Vallien
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Bradwell 10 RB
|D. Bradwell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Wallace 84 TE
|W. Wallace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Graham 35 LB
|L. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|2/2
|44
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|8
|40.1
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|2
|24.0
|36
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|19/37
|207
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|23
|96
|1
|24
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|10
|32
|0
|8
|
J. Gatewood 1 QB
|J. Gatewood
|6
|21
|0
|14
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|2
|4
|1
|4
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Hastings 33 WR
|W. Hastings
|5
|75
|1
|31
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|7
|27
|0
|7
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
S. Cannella 80 WR
|S. Cannella
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Hill 19 WR
|M. Hill
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Wilson 42 RB
|J. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dinson 20 DB
|J. Dinson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 90 P
|A. Siposs
|6
|43.8
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|3
|16.7
|22
|0
-
ARKST
UNLV
30
10
3rd 6:07 FBOOK
-
NAZ
ARIZ
10
44
2nd 3:34 PACN
-
OREGST
HAWAII
0
0
1st 10:08 FBOOK
-
23STNFRD
USC
20
24
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
MINN
FRESNO
14
10
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
CAL
14WASH
0
0
Delay FS1
-
WAKE
RICE
41
21
Final CBSSN
-
WMMARY
UVA
17
52
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
24BOISE
7
14
Final ESPN2
-
SACST
ARIZST
7
19
Final PACN
-
OHIO
PITT
10
20
Final ACCN
-
WVU
MIZZOU
7
38
Final ESP2
-
SO
MEMP
24
55
Final ESP3
-
ODU
VATECH
17
31
Final ESPU
-
ARMY
7MICH
21
24
Final/2OT FOX
-
21CUSE
MD
20
63
Final ESPN
-
KENSAW
KENTST
23
26
Final/OT ESP3
-
UAB
AKRON
31
20
Final CBSSN
-
CINCY
5OHIOST
0
42
Final ABC
-
VANDY
PURDUE
24
42
Final BTN
-
BGREEN
KSTATE
0
52
Final FSN
-
RUT
20IOWA
0
30
Final FS1
-
CHARSO
SC
10
72
Final SECN
-
WCAR
NCST
0
41
Final
-
NILL
13UTAH
17
35
Final PACN
-
FORD
BALLST
29
57
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
GATECH
10
14
Final ACCN
-
TNTECH
MIAOH
17
48
Final ESP+
-
25NEB
COLO
31
34
Final/OT FOX
-
RICH
BC
13
45
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
APLST
41
56
Final ESP+
-
USM
MISSST
15
38
Final ESPU
-
SIL
MA
45
20
Final NESN+
-
12TXAM
1CLEM
10
24
Final ABC
-
EIL
IND
0
52
Final BTN
-
ILL
UCONN
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
17WISC
0
61
Final BTN
-
GRAM
LATECH
14
20
Final NFLN
-
MURYST
3UGA
17
63
Final ESP2
-
NMEXST
2BAMA
10
62
Final SECN
-
TXSA
BAYLOR
14
63
Final FSN
-
WIL
COLOST
13
38
Final ATSN
-
SDGST
UCLA
23
14
Final PACN
-
LAMON
FSU
44
45
Final/OT ACCN
-
NCO
22WASHST
17
59
Final PACN
-
ME
GAS
18
26
Final ESP+
-
GRDWB
ECU
9
48
Final ESP3
-
NCAT
DUKE
13
45
Final ACCN
-
WYO
TXSTSM
23
14
Final ESP+
-
FUR
GAST
42
48
Final ESP+
-
18UCF
FAU
48
14
Final CBSSN
-
WKY
FIU
20
14
Final ESP+
-
EKY
LVILLE
0
42
Final ACCN
-
JACKST
SALA
14
37
Final ESP+
-
BYU
TENN
29
26
Final/2OT ESPN
-
NTEXAS
SMU
27
49
Final ESP3
-
MCN
OKLAST
14
56
Final ESP+
-
SD
4OKLA
14
70
Final
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
12
7
Final ESP+
-
TNST
MTSU
26
45
Final ESP3
-
NEVADA
16OREG
6
77
Final PACN
-
STONYBRK
UTAHST
7
62
Final FBOOK
-
ARK
MISS
17
31
Final SECN
-
BUFF
15PSU
13
45
Final FOX
-
TULANE
10AUBURN
6
24
Final ESP2
-
WMICH
19MICHST
17
51
Final BTN
-
EMICH
UK
17
38
Final SECN
-
TNMART
11FLA
0
45
Final ESPU
-
6LSU
9TEXAS
45
38
Final ABC
-
LIB
LALAF
14
35
Final ESP+
-
MIAMI
UNC
25
28
Final ACCN
-
PRARIE
HOU
17
37
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
TXTECH
3
38
Final FSN
-
TULSA
SJST
34
16
Final ESP3