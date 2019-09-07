Drive Chart
No. 10 Auburn's offense sluggish in 24-6 win over Tulane

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Bo Nix threw for 207 yards and a touchdown, No. 10 Auburn ran for 172 yards after amassing just 20 in the first half and the Tigers' defense dominated in a 24-6 victory over Tulane on Saturday night.

With a broken game clock already making for a slow and low-energy start to the game, the teams combined for 86 yards of offense across the first nine drives, with Tulane kicking a field goal on its opening series and Auburn (2-0) losing a fumble on its second.

After Tulane's first scoring drive, Auburn's defense locked down the Green Wave (1-1), allowing minus-3 yards over the next four possessions.

Making his first home start after leading the Tigers to a last-second victory over Oregon last week in Texas, Nix found Will Hastings for a 31-yard touchdown pass two minutes into the second quarter to give Auburn the lead. The Tigers scored on back-to-back drives, with Nix's 40-yard completion to Seth Williams setting them up for a 4-yard touchdown run by Eli Stove.

Nix was 19 for 37, tying the fifth-most passing attempts in a game by a freshman quarterback in program history.

After Auburn's running backs combined for 42 rushing yards on 13 carries late into the third quarter, starter JaTarvious Whitlow carried the ball eight times for 54 yards - including a 14-yard touchdown run - on Auburn's third scoring drive of the night.

Whitlow had 121 yards from scrimmage, but fumbled three times and lost two of them.

Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan - an LSU transfer - completed 10 of 33 passes for 103 yards and an interception by Auburn safety Jeremiah Dinson. McMillan also led the team in rushing with 54 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Auburn: The rushing stat line improved mightily in the second half, but that's two straight games with slow starts on the ground behind an offensive line that has struggled to get push early.

Tulane: While the Green Wave offensive was ultimately stifled when it mattered, it rushed for over 100 yards for the 42nd straight game - an ongoing school record.

AUBURN INJURED RECEIVERS

Williams and Hastings, both starters for Auburn, sustained injuries in the win. On Williams' 40-yard reception, Tulane cornerback Willie Langham landed hard on Williams' left shoulder.

In the third quarter, Hastings was hit in the helmet going up for a reception by Tulane's Macon Clark, who was then ejected for targeting. Hastings walked off under his own power.

Neither player returned to the game. With sophomore Anthony Schwartz still recovering from offseason hand surgery, Stove is Auburn's only healthy starter out wide.

UP NEXT

Tulane: At Missouri State next week.

Auburn: Host Kent State next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 13:20
26-A.Carlson 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
44
yds
01:22
pos
6
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:51
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 1:59
28-J.Whitlow runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
82
yds
4:40
pos
6
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:48
62-M.Glover 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
40
yds
02:02
pos
6
14
Point After TD 9:37
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 9:41
12-E.Stove runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
58
yds
03:13
pos
3
13
Point After TD 12:54
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 13:02
10-B.Nix complete to 33-W.Hastings. 33-W.Hastings runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
58
yds
0:00
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:18
62-M.Glover 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
48
yds
1:48
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 20
Rushing 6 9
Passing 4 9
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 2-15 10-19
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 223 379
Total Plays 64 82
Avg Gain 3.5 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 120 172
Rush Attempts 30 45
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 3.8
Net Yards Passing 103 207
Comp. - Att. 10-34 19-37
Yards Per Pass 3.0 5.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 11-80 5-51
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-40.1 6-43.8
Return Yards 48 66
Punts - Returns 2-48 3-50
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-16
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 2/2 4/4
Extra Points 0/0 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tulane 1-1 33006
10 Auburn 2-0 0147324
AUBURN -16.5, O/U 51.5
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, AL
 103 PASS YDS 207
120 RUSH YDS 172
223 TOTAL YDS 379
Tulane
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30.3% 103 0 1 50.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30.3% 103 0 1 50.5
J. McMillan 10/33 103 0 1
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
A. Jones 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 54 0
J. McMillan 7 54 0 12
D. Bradwell 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 30 0
D. Bradwell 12 30 0 8
C. Dauphine 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
C. Dauphine 5 23 0 24
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
A. Jones 6 13 0 18
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mooney 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 0
D. Mooney 3 48 0 22
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
A. Jones 3 29 0 19
J. Toles 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Toles 1 19 0 19
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Robertson Jr. 1 3 0 3
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. McCleskey 1 2 0 2
J. Vallien 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Vallien 1 2 0 2
T. James 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. James 0 0 0 0
D. Bradwell 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Bradwell 0 0 0 0
W. Wallace 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Wallace 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Graham 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Graham 1-0 0.0 0
C. Kuerschen 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Kuerschen 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Glover 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
M. Glover 2/2 44 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Wright 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 40.1 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 40.1 3
R. Wright 8 40.1 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 36 0
A. Jones 2 24.0 36 0
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 207 1 0 107.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 207 1 0 107.3
B. Nix 19/37 207 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 96 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 96 1
J. Whitlow 23 96 1 24
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 32 0
K. Martin 10 32 0 8
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
J. Gatewood 6 21 0 14
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
B. Nix 2 16 0 13
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 1
E. Stove 2 4 1 4
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Shivers 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Hastings 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 75 1
W. Hastings 5 75 1 31
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 0
S. Williams 1 40 0 40
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 27 0
E. Stove 7 27 0 7
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
J. Whitlow 1 25 0 25
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
K. Martin 2 11 0 10
S. Cannella 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
S. Cannella 1 10 0 10
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
M. Hill 1 10 0 10
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Shenker 1 9 0 9
J. Wilson 42 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Wilson 0 0 0 0
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Schwartz 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Dinson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
A. Carlson 1/1 22 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 43.8 0
A. Siposs 6 43.8 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
S. Shivers 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.7 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.7 22 0
C. Tutt 3 16.7 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 TULANE 25 1:48 8 48 FG
10:13 TULANE 42 2:11 4 4 Punt
5:27 TULANE 30 1:29 4 -6 Punt
2:00 TULANE 49 1:40 4 -7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:42 TULANE 25 1:48 3 6 Punt
9:37 TULANE 25 1:29 4 19 Punt
7:04 TULANE 35 2:03 6 22 Punt
2:50 TULANE 46 2:02 7 40 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:13 TULANE 25 0:00 11 37 Punt
9:03 TULANE 40 1:08 4 -22 INT
1:51 TULANE 25 0:14 3 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 TULANE 25 1:15 4 19 Punt
11:19 AUBURN 41 0:36 5 -3 Downs
9:48 AUBURN 36 1:16 4 6 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AUBURN 25 0:12 3 8 Punt
13:00 AUBURN 25 2:47 8 32 Fumble
8:02 AUBURN 29 2:35 3 -1 Punt
3:58 AUBURN 39 2:01 3 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:59 AUBURN 34 0:17 6 66 TD
12:54 AUBURN 42 3:13 7 58 TD
8:04 AUBURN 9 0:55 3 7 Punt
4:55 AUBURN 3 1:25 6 18 Punt
0:44 AUBURN 31 0:26 5 14 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:55 AUBURN 5 1:47 5 17 Punt
7:17 AUBURN 18 5:18 12 82 TD
1:31 AUBURN 37 1:22 10 59 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:14 AUBURN 44 0:06 2 -10 Fumble
8:23 AUBURN 30 6:57 14 55
