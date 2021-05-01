If Alabama won the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft, SEC foe Georgia won the second and third rounds. The Bulldogs have been one of just a handful of programs recruiting at a level above all other programs, and now it's showing up on draft night with five more players hearing their name called, including cornerback Tyson Campbell and lineman Ben Cleveland.

Tying Georgia's total for the day are Notre Dame and Ohio State, both of which had five players taken on Friday. Among the notable names included Buckeyes linebacker Peter Werner, lineman Wyatt Davis and Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Friday's big day brings the Bulldogs' total up to six players drafted, which now ranks second behind Bama among the more than 50 teams with at least one name called through the first two days. The SEC still leads all conferences with 29 selections among 12 different teams. The Big Ten has 20 selections and the ACC has 25, including five from Notre Dame since they were full members of the league last year. The Pac-12 and Big 12 had 11 and six players taken, respectively.

For many college football folks, the second night of the draft can sometimes be more interesting and meaningful than the first night. That's when NFL teams really begin getting a majority of their starters and key contributors. It's also when a lot of really good college football players come off the board. Here's where those players came from as we break down the 2021 draft by conference and school at the conclusion of the first three rounds.

2021 NFL Draft picks by college, conference

SEC (29)

Alabama — 8

Florida — 3

Georgia — 6

LSU — 2

Kentucky — 2

Auburn — 1

South Carolina — 2

Mississippi — 1

Missouri — 1

Tennessee — 1

Texas A&M — 1

Vanderbilt — 1

ACC (25)

Notre Dame — 5

Clemson — 4

North Carolina — 3

Virginia Tech — 3

Miami — 2

Syracuse — 2

Boston College —1

Florida State — 1

Pitt — 1

NC State — 1

Louisville — 1

Wake Forest — 1

Big Ten (20)

Ohio State — 6

Michigan — 4

Northwestern — 2

Penn State — 2

Minnesota — 2

Iowa — 1

Illinois — 1

Penn State — 1

Purdue — 1

Pac-12 (11)

Washington — 3

Stanford — 3

Oregon — 2

USC — 1

Oregon State — 1

UCLA — 1

Big 12 (6)

Oklahoma State — 1

TCU — 1

Texas — 2

Oklahoma — 2

AAC (5)

Houston — 1

Tulsa — 1

UCF — 2

SMU — 1

Other (5)

BYU — 2 (Independent)

North Dakota State — 2 (FCS Missouri Valley)

Northern Iowa — 1 (FCS Missouri Valley)

MAC (2)

Buffalo — 1

Western Michigan — 1

Conference USA (1)

Louisiana Tech — 1

Division III (1)