bijan-robinson-baylor.jpg
USA Today Sports Images

The Big 12 released its annual Preseason All-Big 12 squad on Wednesday ahead of the conference's media days scheduled for next week. Unlike recent seasons, however, there's real balance among the preseason selections. 

Four teams earned between four and six selections with Kansas State surprisingly leading the pack with six. Baylor ranked close behind with five selections, including three players in the trenches. West Virginia and Iowa State were close with four each, though they featured a kicker and fullback respectively. 

In most years, Oklahoma has ranked among the leaders in selections. However, after the departure of Lincoln Riley, the Sooners are looking for new contributors. Punter Michael Turk was the only Oklahoma starter voted to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, tied with Kansas. For comparison, OU had nine selections in 2021. Texas also only had two selections: Running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy

Robinson and Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn were the only unanimous selections on the list. Robinson earned Offensive Player of the Year honors, with K-State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah earned Defensive Player of the Year. UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel gave Oklahoma his Newcomer of the Year honors. 

Overall, nine of the 10 Big 12 teams earned at least one selection to the team, with a rebuilding Texas Tech squad under Joey McGuire being the lone exception. Here are all the selections to the Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team ahead of the 2022 season. 

Star denotes unanimous selection.

All-Big 12 Offense

PositionPlayerSchool

QB

Spencer Sanders

Oklahoma State

RB

Deuce Vaughn*

Kansas State

RB

Bijan Robinson*

Texas

FB

Jared Rus

Iowa State

WR

Xavier Hutchinson

Iowa State

WR

Quentin Johnston

TCU

WRXavier WorthyTexas

TE

Ben Sims

Baylor

OL

Connor Galvin

Baylor

OL

Jacob Gall

Baylor

OL

Trevor Downing

Kansas State

OL

Zach Frazier

West Virginia

OL

Cooper Beebe

Kansas State




All-Big 12 Defense

PositionPlayerSchool

DL

Will McDonald

Iowa State

DL

Siaki Ika

Baylor

DL

Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Kansas State

DL

Collin Oliver

Oklahoma State

DL

Dante Stills

West Virginia

LB

Dillon Doyle

Baylor

LB

Daniel Green

Kansas State

LB

DeMarvion Overshown

Texas

DB

Kenny Logan Jr.

Kansas

DB

Julius Brents

Kansas State

DB

Jason Taylor II

Oklahoma State

DB

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

TCU

DB

Charles Woods

West Virginia

All-Big 12 Special Teams

PositionPlayerSchool

PK

Casey Legg

West Virginia

P

Michael Turk

Oklahoma

KR/PR

Malik Knowles

Kansas State