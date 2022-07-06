The Big 12 released its annual Preseason All-Big 12 squad on Wednesday ahead of the conference's media days scheduled for next week. Unlike recent seasons, however, there's real balance among the preseason selections.

Four teams earned between four and six selections with Kansas State surprisingly leading the pack with six. Baylor ranked close behind with five selections, including three players in the trenches. West Virginia and Iowa State were close with four each, though they featured a kicker and fullback respectively.

In most years, Oklahoma has ranked among the leaders in selections. However, after the departure of Lincoln Riley, the Sooners are looking for new contributors. Punter Michael Turk was the only Oklahoma starter voted to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, tied with Kansas. For comparison, OU had nine selections in 2021. Texas also only had two selections: Running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Xavier Worthy.

Robinson and Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn were the only unanimous selections on the list. Robinson earned Offensive Player of the Year honors, with K-State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah earned Defensive Player of the Year. UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel gave Oklahoma his Newcomer of the Year honors.

Overall, nine of the 10 Big 12 teams earned at least one selection to the team, with a rebuilding Texas Tech squad under Joey McGuire being the lone exception. Here are all the selections to the Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team ahead of the 2022 season.

Star denotes unanimous selection.

All-Big 12 Offense

All-Big 12 Defense

All-Big 12 Special Teams