While the Heisman Trophy won't be awarded until Saturday night, college football got to spend an evening handing out the rest of the sport's most notable hardware for individuals on Thursday night. It was a night to honor lineman, specialists, skill positions, quarterbacks, coaches and yes, even a few player of the year honors that may hint at what's to come this weekend.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams took home both the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award, both handed out to the Player of the Year in college football. He's the fourth USC player to win the Maxwell Award, the first since Marcus Allen in 1981, when Allen also went on to win the Heisman Trophy. Williams was also the CBS Sports Player of the Year this season.

Max Duggan did beat out fellow Heisman Trophy finalists Caleb Willams and C.J. Stroud for the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the nation's best quarterback, and his honor came as part of a big night for TCU. Sonny Dykes was named the winner of the Home Depot Award, given to the Coach of the Year, and cornerback Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson became the second TCU player in three years to win the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's best defensive back. And though the award was given out earlier in the week, these honors add to TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley winning the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson was a big winner of the night, taking home the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for the second straight season as the defensive player of the year and adding a Bednarik Award — also given to the defensive player of the year — to his impressive list of accolades. Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi was also a multiple-time award winner on the evening, getting the nod for the Rimington Award as the nation's best center and the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman.

Check out the full list of winners for the 2022 college football season below: