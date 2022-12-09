usc-williams-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

While the Heisman Trophy won't be awarded until Saturday night, college football got to spend an evening handing out the rest of the sport's most notable hardware for individuals on Thursday night. It was a night to honor lineman, specialists, skill positions, quarterbacks, coaches and yes, even a few player of the year honors that may hint at what's to come this weekend. 

USC quarterback Caleb Williams took home both the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award, both handed out to the Player of the Year in college football. He's the fourth USC player to win the Maxwell Award, the first since Marcus Allen in 1981, when Allen also went on to win the Heisman Trophy. Williams was also the CBS Sports Player of the Year this season.

Max Duggan did beat out fellow Heisman Trophy finalists Caleb Willams and C.J. Stroud for the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the nation's best quarterback, and his honor came as part of a big night for TCU. Sonny Dykes was named the winner of the Home Depot Award, given to the Coach of the Year, and cornerback Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson became the second TCU player in three years to win the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's best defensive back. And though the award was given out earlier in the week, these honors add to TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley winning the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant. 

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson was a big winner of the night, taking home the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for the second straight season as the defensive player of the year and adding a Bednarik Award — also given to the defensive player of the year — to his impressive list of accolades. Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi was also a multiple-time award winner on the evening, getting the nod for the Rimington Award as the nation's best center and the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman. 

Check out the full list of winners for the 2022 college football season below:

AWARDCATEGORY2022 WINNER
Maxwell AwardPlayer of the Year Caleb Williams, USC
Walter Camp AwardPlayer of the Year Caleb Williams, USC
Home Depot AwardCoach of the Year Sonny Dykes, TCU
Jim Thorpe AwardBest Defensive Back Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
Davey O'Brien AwardBest Quarterback Max Duggan, TCU
Rimington AwardBest Center Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan
Lou Groza AwardBest Placekicker Christopher Dunn, NC State
Butkus AwardBest LinebackerJack Campbell, Iowa
Doak Walker AwardBest Running Back Bijan Robinson, Texas
Biletnikoff AwardBest Wide Receiver Jalen Hyatt, Tennessee
John Mackey AwardBest Tight End Brock Bowers, Georgia
Outland TrophyBest Interior Lineman Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan
Ray Guy AwardBest Punter Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Bednarik AwardDefensive Player of the Year Will Anderson, Alabama
Bronko Nagurski TrophyDefensive Player of the Year Will Anderson, Alabama
Burlsworth TrophyTop Former Walk-On Stetson Bennett, Georgia
Disney Spirit AwardMost Inspirational Tylee Craft, North Carolina
William V. Campbell TrophyAcademic Heisman Jack Campbell, Iowa
Wuerffel TrophyCommunity Service Dillan Gibbons, Florida State
Broyles AwardTop Assistant Coach Garrett Riley, TCU