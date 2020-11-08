Clemson finally went down. The Tigers lost to Notre Dame 47-40 in double overtime on Saturday night with the Fighting Irish handing Clemson its first loss in the regular season since 2017. To say the least, that is going to have an impact on this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections.

The Tigers were playing shorthanded, most notably without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Clemson was also missing some key players on defense at Notre Dame. The CFP Selection Committee cannot simply assume Clemson would have won or even played better at full strength.

Losses are losses.

However, the committee that does these bowl projections (me and my friend coffee) -- and remember, these are end-of-season projections -- can still predict what will happen from this point forward. And that prediction is that Clemson will ultimately emerge as the ACC champion in a rematch with Notre Dame, earning itself a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Since I am also predicting there will be three undefeated teams from Power Five conferences eligible for the playoff, that means Notre Dame still projects on the outside of the four-team field.

Alabama now projects as the overall No. 1 seed, closely followed by expected Big Ten champion Ohio State. Clemson will slot into the third seed, creating a rematch of last season's semifinal with Ohio State, this time in the Rose Bowl.

The Crimson Tide are projected to face No. 4 seed and expected undefeated Pac-12 champion Oregon in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Now, should the Ducks lose on the way to the postseason, the Irish would be the next team slotted in.

Jerry Palm's complete bowl projections will be updated on Sunday morning.

College Football Playoff