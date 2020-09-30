Teams looking to bounce back from Week 4 upsets are again listed as favorites in the Week 5 college football odds from William Hill. After falling to Mississippi State in its opener, defending champion LSU is a 20-point road favorite against Vanderbilt in Week 5. And after being stunned by Kansas State last week, Oklahoma is a 7-point favorite at Iowa State.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 16-2 on top-rated picks through four weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,100 in profit already.

Top Week 5 college football predictions

One of the top Week 5 college football picks the model is recommending: Texas (-13 at William Hill) gets the win and the cover at home in a noon ET kickoff against TCU on Saturday. The Longhorns survived in a 63-56 shootout against Texas Tech in Week 4. TCU, meanwhile, fell at home against Iowa State.

SportsLine's model is calling for another big day for Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. He accounts for over 300 total yards and three scores in the simulations. The Texas defense, however, performs better -- giving up fewer than 20 points, according to the model. Texas gets the cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, making it a great choice for Week 5 college football bets.

Another one of the top Week 5 college football predictions from the model: Virginia Tech (-10.5) wins and covers at Duke in a 4 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Hokies were down 23 players and four coaches last week against NC State due to concerns related to COVID-19. It didn't matter as the Hokies still rolled to to a convincing win and cover in a 45-24 victory.

Virginia Tech is hoping to have many of them back this week, including starting quarterback Hendon Hooker. Duke, meanwhile, is 0-3 on the season with a 1-2 mark against the spread. The projections show Virginia Tech's defense holding the Blue Devils to fewer than 20 points as the Hokies get the cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Week 5 college football odds (via William Hill)

Louisiana Tech at BYU (-24)

TCU at Texas (-13)

South Carolina at Florida (-18)

Missouri at Tennessee (-10)

Baylor at West Virginia (+3)

NC State at Pittsburgh (-13.5)

North Carolina at Boston College (+11)

Memphis at SMU (+1.5)

Texas Tech at Kansas State (-3.5)

Oklahoma State at Kansas (+21.5)

Texas A&M at Alabama (-17.5)

Virginia Tech at Duke (+10.5)

Ole Miss at Kentucky (-6.5)

Navy at Air Force (+5.5)

Oklahoma at Iowa State (+7)

Tulsa at UCF (-21)

Auburn at Georgia (-7)

LSU at Vanderbilt (+20)

Arkansas at Mississippi State (-17)

Virginia at Clemson (-28)