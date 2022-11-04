The first weekend of November brings us massive conference matchups including two SEC rivalries that could determine the winners of each division.

No. 1 Tennessee will head to Athens, Georgia, to take on No. 3 Georgia in a battle of undefeated powers looking to grab a head-to-head tiebreaker over the loser as we head down the stretch in the SEC East race. The Volunteers are 8.5-point underdogs despite being the top-ranked team in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings.

No. 10 LSU will host sixth-ranked Alabama in Death Valley in what typically is the game of the year in the SEC. Both teams have dropped a conference game, so this could serve as a de facto elimination game in the race to win the SEC West.

It'll be a busy Saturday across the country, so here's a handy viewer's guide to help you navigate the action. All times Eastern.

The best games

Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): The undefeated Horned Frogs found themselves behind one-loss Alabama in the initial CFP Rankings, which can't sit well in Fort Worth, Texas. They have been one of the more intriguing teams in the country based on their ability to get up week-in and week-out, even if that includes digging big holes early in games.

No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App: How many of you pegged this game as the biggest SEC game of the year? Put your hand down ... no you didn't. But here we are. The Volunteers will be looking to further cement themselves as a national threat while the reigning national champion Bulldogs will undoubtedly use the drop to No. 3 in the CFP Rankings as motivation. Buckle up. The SEC on CBS Game of the Week is going to be must-see TV.

No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free): The Crimson Tide have been very undisciplined on the road this year, which could be a problem at night in Death Valley. If this turns into a battle of quarterbacks, Tide star Bryce Young has the edge over Tigers' veteran Jayden Daniels. This is a big chance for first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly to make a statement to the rest of the college football world.

No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State -- 7 p.m. on FS1, fuboTV (Try for free): The Wildcats have been mum on the status of starting quarterback Adrian Martinez, which could play a factor in this Big 12 showdown. The Longhorns can't afford another conference loss if it wants to make the Big 12 Championship Game -- something that coach Steve Sarkisian said is his primary goal in Year 2.

No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free): The Tigers are undefeated, but their offense has been somewhat inconsistent ... which is a big reason why they're viewed outside of the "Big Three" in college football. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish could use a signature win in coach Marcus Freeman's first year at the helm.

No. 21 Wake Forest at No. 22 NC State -- 8 p.m. on ACC Network, fuboTV (Try for free): This sneaky ACC game between ranked foes could turn out to be one of the most entertaining games of the day. The Demon Deacons offense has been lethal for years, but turned into a turnover machine last week in a loss to Louisville. The Wolfpack defense has been solid for the majority of the season, and could continue the Wake Forest's downswing.

Best of the rest