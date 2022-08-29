Happy Monday, everyone! We're nearing the stretch run of the 2022 Fantasy Baseball season with some leagues turning to the playoffs as early as this week and other Roto scoring leagues entering the nitty-gritty of it all. We also kick off this Monday by learning of arguably the No. 1 prospect in the entire game getting the call up to the majors -- but more on that below. We'll also dive into some of the hottest players in baseball right now who may still be on your waiver wire just waiting for you to scoop them up.

But first, let's lead this thing off with Mookie and the Betts -- (Mookie! Mookie! Mookie). What a weekend for the Dodgers outfielder and Fantasy managers who rostered him. Betts collected eight hits, four homers, a double dong on Friday, and a stolen base over this weekend. Now, Betts brings his batting average to .281 with 31 homers and 12 stolen bases. Betts was a late first-round pick and even fell into the mid-second round in Fantasy drafts this past spring after a down 2021 season. That won't happen again this coming spring. He's looking like a sure-fire top-five pick again.

We'll dive into the weekend's action below, but first make sure you're all caught up on what's going on over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy. Scott White broke down his sleeper hitters for this coming week and you'll find that here. Scott's calling a big week coming for Alec Bohm: "After a rough start to August, Bohm is back to piling up multi-hit games. He's also hitting .352 against lefties this year, and the Phillies have three of those on the schedule, including mashables like Madison Bumgarner and Tommy Henry."

Scott also broke down his sleeper pitchers and favorite two-start pitchers for this coming week.

Scott's loving Cole Irvin: "The only downside to Irvin's two-start week is they're both on the road, where he has a 4.88 ERA compared to 1.94 at home. But they're choice matchups in two pitcher-friendly venues, Washington and especially Baltimore. He's also coming off his best start of the season."

Carroll gets the call

Corbin Carroll is arguably the best prospect in baseball and he's going to get his opportunity at the major league level. The Diamondbacks are calling up their 22-year-old former first-round pick (2019) today, and we can't wait to see him. Sure, he's on the smaller side for top prospects (5-10), but Carroll is not lacking on the power side. In fact, he's not really lacking anywhere. Carroll has a five-tool profile that translates immediately in Fantasy.

Carroll racked up a .307 batting average with 24 homers and 31 steals in the minor leagues during the 2022 season with a 1.035 OPS. Those are absurd numbers and a big reason why he's 45% rostered and a must-add player.

Scott features Carroll in his Monday edition of the waiver wire.

Yandy and the wire plays

If you need a little bit of help in your lineup for the stretch run, Yandy Diaz could be your guy. He collected six hits this weekend and that included a huge Friday night where he ripped a homer and stole a base. That brings him to eight homers and two bags on the season -- nothing to write home about -- but he's getting hot at the right time. He's 59% rostered.

Other hitters to consider adding off your waiver wire:

Rodolfo Castro : Four hits and a homer over the weekend bring his last 15 games total to .327 with three homers and two steals. He's just 2% rostered.

: Four hits and a homer over the weekend bring his last 15 games total to .327 with three homers and two steals. He's just 2% rostered. Hunter Dozier collected four hits, two doubles and two steals with three runs scored on Sunday. He's 34% rostered and has six games coming this week.

collected four hits, two doubles and two steals with three runs scored on Sunday. He's 34% rostered and has six games coming this week. Is it finally Jo Adell time? He cracked four hits and a double dong on Friday and is 28% rostered.

time? He cracked four hits and a double dong on Friday and is 28% rostered. Speaking of outfielders getting hot, Wil Myers had five hits and two homers this weekend. He's now started six straight for the Padres and is 16% rostered.

Who's hot

Riley Greene is finally starting to show what has Tigers fans so excited about their top prospect. He collected seven hits over the weekend alone and that included two home runs on Friday. He's now batting .467 with two homers over his past seven games. He's 65% rostered.

Fantasy news, injuries and notes

For a complete recap of every injury, update and more, make sure you're locked into the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast where Frank, Scott and Chris dive deep into every player note. For the CliffsNotes version, we'll recap the biggest news and notes you need to know right here: