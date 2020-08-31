Watch Now: Highlights: Royals at White Sox ( 0:29 )

This time, it was Sixto Sanchez's turn to shine.

His debut last weekend was upstaged by Triston McKenzie, who struck out 10 while allowing two hits in his own debut that same day. But while McKenzie stumbled in his second outing Friday, Sanchez turned up the heat, delivering his own double digit-strikeout effort against the best-in-the-AL Rays.

In all, he allowed no runs on six hits in seven innings, walking one and striking out 10. And here's how he looked doing it:

You'll note that his put-away pitch was the changeup, but his 17 swinging strikes came from a full arsenal overall, including eight from the changeup, four from the fastball, three from the slider and two from the sinker. He was efficient, needing just 92 pitches to make it through seven innings, and the same was true in his first start, when he needed just 66 to go five. He doesn't have the look of a pitcher with much on-the-job learning to do, in other words, but one with a clear plan of attack and conviction behind his pitches.

The fact they're already translating to whiffs, particularly against such a formidable opponent, is cause for celebration. Sanchez's polish was evident in the minors, where no level appeared to be a real challenge for him, but for the high marks his 100-mph heat earned, the strikeouts were always lacking. It stood to reason he'd figure out how to miss bats eventually, once he found himself having to work deeper counts against major-league hitters, but for it happen in just his second major-league start speaks highly of his potential down the stretch.

We already know he throws strikes, issuing just 1.7 BB/9 over his minor-league career. We already know he keeps the ball on the ground, allowing just 0.2 HR/9. If the whiffs are here to stay, it's as optimal of a skill set as you'll find in a pitcher.

As of now, Sanchez remains available in 36 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Let's bring that number closer to zero.

