Tuesday's NBA action featured a small slate with some big-time stat lines. Stephen Curry paced all players in Fantasy points by scoring 39 points with nine rebounds and nine assists in an impressive win, but several other players flirted with triple-doubles en route to impressive stat lines. Need to brush up on what you missed? We'll go over who's hot and who's not before identifying a priority DFS target for Wednesday's 10-game selection.

Who's hot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appeared in seven consecutive games before missing Tuesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets, but Giddey has remained hot whether he's in the lineup or not. The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard fell one assist short of a triple-double his last time out. He scored 31 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in a loss. Giddey's averaged 25.0 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists over his past three games while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep.

Few teams have had worse injury luck than the Hornets this season, and Washington's been able to command a large role for its skeleton crew roster in late March. He scored a career-high 43 points with six rebounds and five assists against the Thunder on Tuesday after eclipsing 20 points in each of his previous games. The stretch four has averaged 30.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game over his past three outings. He's made 52.9 percent of his field goals and 40 percent of his triples during that span.

Ingram couldn't will his New Orleans Pelicans past the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night but is in one of his best stretches this season. The swingman tallied at least 26 points in a seventh consecutive contest against the Dubs after finishing with 26 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. He's averaged 29.4 points, 8.0 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting better than 50 percent from the field and long range over his past seven games.

Who's not

Poeltl's been a great fit for the Toronto Raptors since being traded by the San Antonio Spurs, but his game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday was far from his best work. The big man grabbed 10 rebounds, but only scored two points on 1-of-5 shooting. He's nearly averaged a double-double since his return to the Raptors by notching 14.1 points and 9.6 rebounds on 66.3 percent shooting. However, he's scored fewer than five points in two of his past three games.

DFS play

Buddy Hield missed his first game of the season last week and Mathurin wasn't shy about shooting the ball while Hield and Tyrese Haliburton missed time. The rookie racked up 26 points on nine of 19 shooting. He's only attempted more than 19 shots one time this season and scored 27 points with eight rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies. The NBA's leader in bench points should get free rein against the Milwaukee Bucks in this mid-week Indiana Pacers matchup.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.