Jennings (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After Monday's 24-9 win against the Rams, coach Kyle Shanahan told Josh Dubow of The Associated Press on Tuesday that Jennings was day-to-day due to an ankle injury. Jennings has upheld that statement by getting in some practice reps to begin Week 5 prep, and he'll have two more sessions to get back to full before the 49ers potentially give him a game-day designation for Sunday's contest at Carolina. On the season, Jennings has been lightly utilized behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, recording eight catches (on 15 targets) for 93 yards on 48.3 percent of the offensive snaps.