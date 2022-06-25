Garoppolo (shoulder) is expected to resume throwing in the coming weeks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The 49ers have maintained the veteran quarterback is still on pace to participate in training camp after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery in early March, but Garoppolo has yet to participate in any offseason OTAs as he continues to rehab from the injury. Second-year quarterback Trey Lance has taken all the starting reps in Garoppolo's absence and figures to be the frontrunner for the starting job, especially if the 30-year-old continues to miss time.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Excused from mandatory minicamp•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Not with team for OTAs•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Expected to resume throwing in June•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Expects to be ready for camp•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Continues to rehab shoulder•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Undergoes shoulder procedure•