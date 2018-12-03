49ers' Richie James: Held catchless in loss
James was unable to haul in either of his two targets in Sunday's 43-16 loss to Seattle.
James finished third among San Francisco wideouts with two targets for the second consecutive week, but he was unable to connect with Nick Mullens in this one after tallying 27 yards last week. The speedy wideout was able to rip off 109 yards on four kick returns, but he also lost a fumble in that role. The 49ers are struggling mightily, so James won't create much fantasy buzz even if Marquise Goodwin (personal) and Pierre Garcon (knee) remain sidelined for Week 14's matchup with the Broncos.
