Bears' Zach Miller: Vascular surgery deemed successful

The Bears announced Monday that the emergency vascular surgery Miller (knee) underwent in New Orleans on Sunday to repair a torn artery was successful.

Miller remains hospitalized in New Orleans and is set to receive further evaluation, but the news that his surgery was successful should come as a welcome relief for the tight end, who had been at risk of having his left leg amputated after severely dislocating his knee in Sunday's loss to the Saints. Follow-up examinations should provide more information on the extent of Miller's setback, but his 2017 season is almost certainly over, and the injury could put his career in jeopardy. The 33-year-old Miller, who has caught 20 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns over eight games on the season, had previously been sidelined for a three-year stretch from 2012 to 2014 due to injury.