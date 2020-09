Davis caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's win over the Jets.

The fourth-round rookie was the hit of training camp, but he's still behind Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Cole Beasley and Devin Singletary in the passing game, so there won't be meaningful volume until/unless one of the top three receivers gets hurt and Davis becomes a starter. He did see the field for 49 percent of the offensive snaps, not too far behind Beasley's 63 percent and way ahead of Isaiah McKenzie's 18 percent.