Davis (knee) should be cleared for training camp, Zach Goodall of Jaguars Wire reports.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Monday that he expects Davis and a fellow new addition, defensive lineman Arik Armstead (knee), to be ready for the start of training camp. The team signed Davis to a three-year, $39 million contract in March, shortly before losing Calvin Ridley to the Titans. Jacksonville then drafted WR Brian Thomas in the first round and released Zay Jones a few days laster. Davis and Christian Kirk are locked in for top-three WR roles and large snap counts, while Thomas has a bit more to prove but could ultimately become Trevor Lawrence's favorite downfield target. Davis suffered a PCL sprain Week 18 last season, causing him to miss both of Buffalo's playoff games and now all of Jacksonville's spring practices.