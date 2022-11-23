Hines rushed once for negative-eight yards and did not bring in his only target in the Bills' Week 11 win over the Browns in Detroit. He also gained 37 yards on two punt returns and 76 yards on three kickoff returns.

Hines made an impact as a kick returner in the contest, but that doesn't translate to production in most fantasy leagues. While the veteran running back did see a slight uptick in snaps (10) in comparison to his first two games with Buffalo, he generated negative fantasy points since his only carry resulted in an eight-yard loss. Initial optimism about Hines' potential in Buffalo's prolific offense has all but disappeared now that it's clear he's primarily being viewed as a special-teams contributor.