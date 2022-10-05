Saubert caught one of two targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders.

Though Saubert didn't produce much for fantasy purposes in the contest, the 6-foot-5, 253-pounder led all Broncos tight ends in playing time. Saubert was on the field 41 of 53 offensive snaps, while Eric Tomlinson saw action on 24 offensive snaps. Albert Okwuegbunam surprisingly recorded just one snap in the loss, as he seems to have ceded top billing on the depth chart to Saubert. Even so, the 28-year-old finds himself in a murky situation on a struggling offense with rookie tight end Greg Dulcich nearing a return. Saubert should remain off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 5 matchup with the Colts