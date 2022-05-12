Jeudy is scheduled for a hearing at 8:30 a.m. MT on Friday following his arrest Thursday in Arapahoe County (Colorado) on suspicion of criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports.

According to Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown, "there was no physical contact" between Jeudy and the woman in question, and he has yet to be formally charged in the ongoing investigation, per Kieran Nicholson and Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post. Prior to Brown's statement, the Broncos posted one of their own, stating the team is "aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information," according to Mike Klis of 9News Denver. Friday's appearance before a judge could shed more light on Jeudy's current legal situation.