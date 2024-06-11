Coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that Jeudy (undisclosed) isn't practicing but is in the building and "working through some things," Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Jeudy appears to be dealing with a minor injury, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, though details remain undisclosed. It doesn't sound like Jeudy is in any danger of being less than a full go for training camp late July, but there's a possibility he won't get back on the field before then. After being traded to Cleveland back in March, Jeudy quickly agreed to a three-year extension with the team. He's positioned to work as the No. 2 wideout behind Amari Cooper, who himself appears to be holding out from mandatory minicamp.