Jeudy corralled 12 of 18 targets for 94 receiving yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to Miami.

Jeudy finished with a game-high 12 receptions following last week's dud against the Bengals. It was apparent that backup QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson was trying to get his top wideout involved after leading the receiver to a 3-20-0 receiving line in Week 16. The volume did wonders for those in PPR formats, and fantasy managers will be hoping for more of the same in next Sunday's regular-season finale against the Ravens.