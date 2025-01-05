Jeudy recorded six receptions on 13 targets for 63 yards in Saturday's 35-10 loss to the Ravens.

As has been the case since Jameis Winston was benched, all of Cleveland's skill-position players have found it difficult to post strong stat lines. Positively, Jeudy commanded 13 targets on 34 total pass attempts by the Browns quarterbacks. However, that translated to a modest yardage total, particularly because he had a 30-yard reception with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter with the game well out of reach. Jeudy wraps up his best season as a pro with 1,229 yards and 90 receptions and he figures to be a key figure in the Cleveland offense again in 2025.