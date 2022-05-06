Jeudy admits Russell Wilson will help him to improve in 2022, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

After a largely disappointing 2021 season, Jeudy has an opportunity to rebound in a big way next season with the addition of Wilson at quarterback. The deal sending the veteran signal caller from Seattle to Denver is already paying dividends, as Jeudy has noticed Wilson's impact as a leader. "[He's] getting me better as well. He's going to help me a lot this year," the wideout said of Wilson. Additionally, head coach Nathaniel Hackett wants to use the vertical passing game more next season, which should open things up in the passing game. With Wilson throwing the ball, Jeudy and the rest of the Broncos pass catchers have a chance to flourish in 2022.