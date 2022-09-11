Chubb rushed 22 times for 141 yards and secured his only target for two yards in the Browns' 26-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Chubb enjoyed one of his trademark workhorse performances to open the season, consistently ripping off gains against the Panthers' front throughout the afternoon. Chubb's longest run was a relatively modest 25 yards, underscoring how effective he was on a carry-to-carry basis. While backfield mate Kareem Hunt flashed with a rushing and receiving touchdown apiece, Chubb naturally retains no shortage of fantasy value heading into a Week 2 home matchup against the Jets next Sunday.