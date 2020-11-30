Higgins caught one of two targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Jaguars.

Higgins had just one catch and fewer than 20 yards for the third time in seven games since taking on a larger offensive role in Week 5. This could have been a bigger week for Higgins, who has zero touchdowns in the last five games, but quarterback Baker Mayfield sailed a throw over a wide-open Higgins in the end zone on a drive that ended in a field goal. Higgins is firmly planted as the Browns' second wideout for a team that relies more on the ground attack than its receivers.