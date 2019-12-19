Perriman is expected to operate as the Buccaneers' No. 1 receiver Saturday against the Texans after Chris Godwin (hamstring) was ruled out for the contest and Mike Evans (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Godwin failed to practice this week and isn't a lock to make it back for the Dec. 29 season finale versus Atlanta either, so Perriman looks like he could have a significant opportunity ahead of him while serving as the top receiver in what's been one of the NFL's more pass-happy attacks. Perriman took full advantage of Evans' absence and Godwin's early exit in the Week 15 win over the Lions, delivering the best performance of his five-year career with five receptions for 113 yards and three touchdowns on six targets. While no wideout can be asked to replicate that sort of efficiency, Perriman should at least benefit from an uptick in volume with Evans' and Godwin's combined 17.7 targets per game missing from the lineup. Depth wideout Justin Watson and tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate are also expected to take on pronounced roles in the passing game.