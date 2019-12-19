Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Headlines Week 16 wideout corps
Perriman is expected to operate as the Buccaneers' No. 1 receiver Saturday against the Texans after Chris Godwin (hamstring) was ruled out for the contest and Mike Evans (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Godwin failed to practice this week and isn't a lock to make it back for the Dec. 29 season finale versus Atlanta either, so Perriman looks like he could have a significant opportunity ahead of him while serving as the top receiver in what's been one of the NFL's more pass-happy attacks. Perriman took full advantage of Evans' absence and Godwin's early exit in the Week 15 win over the Lions, delivering the best performance of his five-year career with five receptions for 113 yards and three touchdowns on six targets. While no wideout can be asked to replicate that sort of efficiency, Perriman should at least benefit from an uptick in volume with Evans' and Godwin's combined 17.7 targets per game missing from the lineup. Depth wideout Justin Watson and tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate are also expected to take on pronounced roles in the passing game.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Career day in win•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Bigger role on tap•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Game-winning touchdown in victory•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Surprise leader of receiving corps•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Big catch in Week 12 win•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: One catch in Week 11 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Cook out? Mattison, Boone priorities
With Dalvin Cook out for Week 16, the Vikings backfield becomes the key to taking home a Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been a tough season for the likes of Alvin Kamara, Marlon Mack, and Devonta Freeman, but...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...