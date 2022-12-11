Perriman (coach's decision) has been ruled inactive for Sunday's game versus the 49ers.
Perriman has totaled two receptions (on five targets) for 12 yards since Week 6, and he will now be ruled a healthy scratch for the second game in a row. With the Buccaneers' receiving corps back at full health, it's possible that Deven Thompkins could see an increased role after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday.
