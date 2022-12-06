Perriman (coach's decision) has been ruled inactive for Monday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Perriman caught just two of four targets while playing 51 offensive snaps with Russell Gage (hamstring) sidelined for the last four games. With Gage back in action Week 13, it appears Perriman has found himself as the odd man out in Tampa Bay's wide receiver depth chart. His next chance to play will come against the 49ers on Sunday, though, barring further injuries to the Buccaneers' other wideouts, he's unlikely to see much usage moving forward.