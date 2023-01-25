White finished the 2022 regular season with 124 tackles (74 solo), including 5.5 sacks, five defensed passes, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles across 17 games.

White followed up that impressive line with a modest five tackles (two solo) in the wild-card loss to the Cowboys. However, his regular-season body of work was as impressive as ever, with his pass breakups a career high. White's sack total was also the second highest of his career, and the soon-to-be 25-year-old could be in for an even more prominent role next season if fellow linebacker Lavonte David leaves via free agency.