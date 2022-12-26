Gage brought in five of six targets for 65 yards in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night.

Gage put together another strong performance despite Julio Jones garnering active status after missing the Week 15 loss to the Bengals with a knee injury. Gage's yardage total checked in second on the night for the Bucs, and he made critical 23- and 13-yard grabs on the game-winning drive in overtime despite appearing to hurt his leg on each catch. The veteran wideout's 18 targets over the last pair of contests is certainly encouraging after he played a minimal role for weeks, and it remains to be seen if Tom Brady will lean heavily on him again in a pivotal Week 17 home divisional clash against the Panthers.