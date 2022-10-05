Williams had four carries for 19 yards and couldn't gather in his only target during Sunday's 26-26 win at Carolina.

Williams actually received the first touch among Cardinals running backs Week 4, but he logged the second-most offensive snaps (16 of 76) behind James Conner (50) and ahead of Eno Benjamin (11), while finishing third in touches behind Conner's 18 and Benjamin's six. As such, Williams still seems like the 2B option at best in the team's backfield, which doesn't give him much utility without an absence from one of Conner or Benjamin.