Hayward (hamstring) was released by the Chargers on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The move clears about $9.75 million off the Chargers cap. Hayward blossomed into one of the league's best corners after joining the team in 2016, earning two Pro Bowl nods while recording 14 interceptions in his five-year stint with the club. That being said, Hayward missed a regular-season game for the first time since 2013, and his deteriorating play over the last two seasons could ultimately lower his market in an offseason embroiled in an unprecedented cap situation.
