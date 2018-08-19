Chargers' Hunter Henry: Likely headed to IR
The Chargers will likely place Henry (right ACL) on IR during the team's final roster-cut-downs, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.
Per the report, Henry, who suffered his knee injury back on May 22 and then underwent surgery two weeks later, "is moving pretty well on the field and has been very engaged during practice." While the tight end hasn't officially been ruled out for the rest of the season at this stage, we suspect that will eventually be the case, with his long-term future in mind.
