Henry caught four of eight targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 30-27 overtime loss to the Saints.

Henry posted his lowest yardage total through five games despite teammate Keenan Allen (back) exiting early Monday. While it wasn't a particularly efficient night for the tight end, Henry still came through with a three-yard touchdown prior to halftime. That play marked Henry's first score of the season, salvaging significant value while giving him decent momentum ahead of a favorable Week 6 matchup versus the Jets.