Coach Anthony Lynn noted Wednesday that Allen, who dealt with back spasms during Monday's loss to the Saints, will be "fine," Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The Chargers don't play again until Oct. 25, which should allow Allen -- who leads the team with 34 catches on 50 targets for 356 yards to go a long with two TDs in five games -- ample time to be ready to go in Week 7 against the Jaguars.