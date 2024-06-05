Allen said Monday that he's "going to play as long as I can" and is willing to sign an extension with Chicago, Patrick Finley of The Chicago-Sun Times reports.

The Bears reportedly haven't offered anything since trading for Allen in March, which isn't exactly a surprise given that they drafted Rome Odunze six weeks later and may want to sign DJ Moore to an extension this offseason. Regardless of what happens with the contracts, first overall pick Caleb Williams will have one of the best WR trios in the league, with Moore and Allen both coming off 2023 seasons with career highs for yards per game and fantasy points per game. Allen is likely looking at a big volume dip in his age-32 season after averaging a league-high 11.5 targets in his 13 games for the Chargers last year, but he doesn't seem to be thinking about retirement just yet, instead perhaps looking for another productive season and a big fourth contract. He's expected to be the Bears' slot receiver in three-wide formations and their Z receiver in two-wide looks.