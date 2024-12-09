Allen (ankle) brought in three of five of targets for 30 receiving yards in Sunday's 38-13 loss to the 49ers.

Allen overcame a minor ankle injury during the practice week in order to suit up for Sunday's eventual loss. The seasoned veteran posted vanilla numbers on the heels of his two most-productive games. Allen has underwhelmed in Chicago outside of the two aforementioned performances, averaging just 3.7 receptions and 34.7 yards in nine other active games this season. Perhaps the 32-year-old has finally lost a step in his 12th year, or his down numbers could simply be the result of the Bears' overall ineptitude on offense. Whatever the case, Allen checks in as a middling fantasy option ahead of next Monday's road tilt against the Vikings.