Chargers' Philip Rivers: Free of mistakes in wild-card win
Rivers completed 22 of 32 passes for 160 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Chargers' 23-17 wild-card win over the Ravens on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 15 yards.
Although the final line may have been underwhelming from a fantasy perspective, it was essentially an ideal one given the real-life football circumstances surrounding the contest. Rivers put together a prototypical veteran game-manager effort in a considerably hostile postseason road environment, remaining free of turnovers while only taking one sack. The 37-year-old even showed off some surprising mobility at a key moment, rumbling for nine yards on a 3rd-and-8 early in the fourth quarter. Given the difficulty of the matchup, Rivers' output has to be considered more than serviceable, especially since it led to a victorious outcome. The veteran will now look to repeat the feat in yet another difficult setting during the divisional round, as Los Angeles will travel to New England to tangle with the Patriots next Sunday.
