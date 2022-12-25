McKinnon rushed five times for seven yards and caught all three of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 24-10 win over Seattle.

McKinnon was bottled up on the ground, but he was able to provide his fifth receiving touchdown -- and sixth overall -- over his last four games. Isiah Pacheco (90 yards on 15 touches) did the heavy lifting on early downs, but McKinnon's nose for the end zone as a receiver salvaged a down rushing performance. The 30-year-old is on an incredible hot streak and warrants starting until he cools off, but fantasy managers should be wary of the dud potential with a player who is so touchdown-dependent. McKinnon will attempt to keep his scoring streak going against the Broncos next Sunday.