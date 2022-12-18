McKinnon rushed 10 times for 52 yards and a touchdown and brought in all eight targets for 70 yards and another score in the Chiefs' 30-24 overtime win over the Texans on Sunday.

The versatile veteran played an outsized role in the division-clinching win for the Chiefs, with both his first-quarter game-tying 20-yard receiving touchdown and 26-yard game-sealing rushing score playing indispensable roles in the surprisingly hard-fought contest. McKinnon's productive afternoon came on the heels of a Week 14 performance versus the Broncos that saw him post a 7-112-2 line through the air. McKinnon's diverse skill set figures to continue proving key to the Chiefs' success, especially while Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) remains on injured reserve.