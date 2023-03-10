Valdes-Scantling didn't reel in his only target during the Super Bowl versus the Eagles.

After a breakout effort during the AFC Championship win over the Bengals, recording six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown, the deep threat was held in check against the Eagles. He closed out the playoffs with seven catches for 122 yards and a pair of scores after compiling 42 grabs for 687 yards and a pair of touchdowns during the regular season. MVS' deal with the Chiefs extends through the 2024 campaign, so he will likely retain a similar role in 2023.