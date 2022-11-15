Gray recorded two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jaguars.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes found both of his top two tight ends for scores in the Week 10 victory, as Travis Kelce also cashed in with a seven-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter. Kelce remains locked in as the Chiefs' top pass catcher and arguably the best fantasy tight end, but Gray often shares the field with him and has held a consistent, albeit low-upside role within the Kansas City offense. In the Chiefs' nine games, Gray's offensive snap share has ranged between 41 and 57 percent, and he's drawn between one and three targets in each of those contests.